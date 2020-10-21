For the past several months, the pandemic has affected the lives and livelihood for individuals, businesses and institutions, and much time, thought and money has been allocated for business assistance. The impact of losing your job, or a spouse losing their job, has greatly impacted personal lives. For many, a mode of transportation is a requirement to stay employed. For others, it is a way to get around town that allows individuals to maintain their independence.
The Town of Oro Valley, like many local government agencies has worked very hard to provide various forms of assistance to businesses and their employees during the pandemic. I encourage you to think of Oro Valley’s Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride as individual assistance that the Town can provide to help get you to wherever you need to go within our service area—your job, the grocery store, the doctor, or even get your children to Grandma’s house. If you’re tightening your belt due to financial hardship, saving money on public transport is a great way to do that and to keep on moving. Just get on the bus!
Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride has been running throughout the pandemic with full service. For those concerned about COVID-19, masks are required, drivers wipe down the seats and hand rails during and at the end of their routes; and the buses are sprayed with disinfectant three days a week.
I’m always surprised to hear there are still residents who are unaware of their public transportation options in Oro Valley such as Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride. This service—completely open to the general public—can be a low-cost alternative for families who want to avoid the expense of owning a second or third vehicle. Many families also use the service to transport students who are attending schools or extracurricular activities that do not provide transportation options.
Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride is also a great option if your vehicle is in the repair shop. It’s a lot less expensive than renting a car for the day!
For 24 years now the Town has operated Transit services. In Fiscal Year 2011/12 the Town partnered with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) to provide the Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride as a low-cost, public transportation option for residents and visitors in the greater Oro Valley area.
Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride service is available to everyone within the service zone. Riders are picked up at their place of origin (home, office, medical appointment, shopping center, etc.) and dropped off at their desired location. This is door-to-door service.
General public riders can take any trip within the greater Oro Valley area for only $3.20. This area extends as far south as Ina Road and as far west as Shannon Road. Service is provided Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Eligible seniors, age 65 and older, are eligible for expanded transportation options. They can ride to destinations in the Casas Adobes area for only $6, as well as destinations in Tucson, including the major medical centers for only $9. This service is provided Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Our current senior ridership has expressed how much this service has helped them regain their independence and mobility. Some of our riders are over 100 years old!
Additionally, Oro Valley residents who qualify under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) can be transported to any location in the greater Tucson-Metro area for only $3.20. Low-income clients are charged only $1.60 a trip. This service is provided Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend and holiday service are available for ADA passengers at the optional rate with the service hours at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Over the years Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride has made continuous improvements: the age of the fleet, scheduling software, cameras, on-line reservations, scheduling no more than three riders on the bus at a time during the pandemic and extensive interior cleaning. We also continue our annual refresher training with our drivers. We will continue our dedication of improvement to ensure safe, comfortable and reliable service for our riders.
Reservations are accepted up to 4 p.m. the day before the trip. After 4 p.m. your reservation is considered a “will call” which can be done but your arrival and pick-up times need to be flexible as to keep all riders reservations intact. To make reservations, please call 520-229-4990. Reservations online are available 24 hours.
For more information on the service provided by Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride, visit www.orovalleyaz.gov then look for Need a Ride? Under “Related Information” you will find information on Tucson Express service rider policies and other Transit services.
For safe and reliable transportation we are just a click or call away. Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride!
Aimee Ramsey is Oro Valley’s assistant director of Public Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.