SAVE SUN CITY
Stop cutting down trees in Sun City! Big, beautiful trees—one after another are being cut down—and most unfortunately they are not being replaced with new trees.
The power company says that properly placed shade trees can save 10 to 30 percent of your air conditioning bills (that’s why Tucson Electric offers free trees.) Professional appraisers say that mature trees can add thousands to the value of a house. And of course trees help clean the air and make the neighborhood beautiful. Remember that trees can be topped and trimmed and you won’t be destroying value, but rather creating value for you and your neighbors.
The town of Oro Valley continuing to subsidize golf is insanity given the truth nationwide that golf is declining and golf courses are closing. The article below tells the story quite nicely, and raises the question once again, “Why did the El Conquistador hotel not stay in the golf business if it was so lucrative?” The HOA around the golf courses should take them over if they want to save home values.
—John Scott, Oro Valley
GOLF COURSE CONUNDRUM
Developers have been enabled to build an oversupply of golf courses over the course of several decades. At one time, a golf course community was a magnet to attract home buyers. But the country club lifestyle is no longer as desirable to home buyers. Where was the foresight on the part of thousands of local government planning commissions?
If the construction of countless golf courses, tennis courts, in-ground pools and the like were thought to be viable and sustainable over the long term, then entrepreneurs would have been building them as stand-alone businesses. Instead, these recreational “amenities” have been tied to real estate development and the whims of the HOA industry. Now that the cash cow has stopped providing a revenue stream for developers and club owners, homeowners who bought into the dream are facing a potential real estate nightmare.
—Danny Lemon, Oro Valley
EDUCATE OUR KIDS
What issues are controversial? Are any issues not controversial?
Controversy is the kernel of both the failed legislative and now statewide ballot initiative for a teacher “code of ethics.” Students have a right to receive information and the state must have legitimate reasons for limiting their access. While school authorities have the prerogative to make decisions about curriculum, disguising reactionary measures as concern about pedagogic choices regarding matters such as racial history, culture, climate and science should not be allowed. The concern here is that unless free to discuss an issue considered “controversial,” our students cannot develop the skills to investigate, consider and come to some understanding of the challenges facing our world.
It behooves all of us to investigate, consider and come to some understanding of who is behind this effort and what it is about—the dumbing down of public education through intimidation of our teachers.
—Margaret Nichols, Oro Valley
OTHER OPTIONS?
If the Oro Valley Mayor and Council decide to close the 36 holes of golf at the Community Center similar to what occurred recently to the Golf Club at Vistoso I will be inconvenienced but the neighborhoods surrounding the 36 holes of golf will suffer financially and loose the beautiful “green belt” and extended backyard these residents enjoy daily. I could go on and on about improved course conditions, the reduction in operating and maintenance costs, the increased revenue due to increased public play, the number of tournaments for local businesses, charities and conventions, and the number of people I know that moved to Oro Valley because golf was part of the package. However, these points pale in comparison to the effect the course has on the neighborhoods surrounding the courses.
If the Mayor and his four council members decide to close these 36 holes of golf, the Oro Valley residents living around the course will be materially damaged. Their property values will drop and the ambiance they paid for when they purchased their homes will disappear. Just look at the debacle suffered by Vistoso neighborhoods after they closed and stopped watering the course. I am interested in how these Oro Valley residents feel about their property values and quality of life in their neighborhoods around that former golf course.
Closing the 36 holes of golf around the community center will cost the town millions of dollars for engineering and consulting studies, Corp of Engineers, state and county permitting, and money to remake the property into whatever the mayor envisions. I have a really hard time understanding how closing these golf courses is a good idea. Other opinions?
—Cal Rooker, Tucson
THE RIGHT TO VOTE
The right to vote is a privilege and duty of American citizenship. Voter registration is the necessary prerequisite to the exercise of that right. A recent study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that voter registration rates substantially increased in states like Georgia and Alaska that have adopted Automatic Voter Registration laws. Under these laws, people are registered to vote when they apply for a driver’s license and/or when they turn 18. Opt out provisions are provided for those who may not wish to register.
In the recently concluded session our Republican-controlled Legislature, including legislators from LD 11, passed, or attempted to pass, a number of bills to make it harder for citizens to register or remain registered to vote. Instead they should support automatic voter registration in order to safeguard the strong and representative government that the founding fathers envisioned on July 4, 1776.
—Eileen Hollowell
