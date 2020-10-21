Whether it’s because of the pandemic or an eagerness to express their voice, Pima County voters are casting their ballots earlier than ever. Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez says she has mailed out more than a half-million early ballots and more than 200,000 have already been returned.
If you haven’t already requested an early ballot, time is running out. The deadline to request one is Friday, Oct. 23. To get your early ballot, visit recorder.pima.gov or call 520-724-4330.
In this week’s issue of the Explorer, we continue our election coverage. Staff reporter Nicole Ludden looks at the race for Pima County Sheriff and Prop 208, the initiative that would raise income taxes on Arizona’s highest earners to fund schools. Ludden also brings you an update on what’s happening with local school districts as they return to in-person classes in the midst of the pandemic.
Elsewhere in this edition, managing editor Austin Counts looks at Pima County’s booming residential real estate market as well as what’s happening with the Pusch Ridge golf course that the Town of Oro Valley is handing over to HSL Properties, which owns the El Conquistador Hilton resort. Plus, we have a roundup of the latest COVID-19 news and a number of other stories in our pages.
Last week, I congratulated several of our staff members on their awards in the Arizona Press Club competition.
This week, we have eight more awards to announce from the Arizona Newspaper Association.
Former managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus, who left the Explorer to follow his bliss into real estate, won four awards in his final year with us. Burtch-Buus took first place in the Best News Photography category among large non-daily newspapers with “A Sticky Sensation,” a photograph of students turning their teacher into a human ice-cream sundae. He also took second place for Best Sports Photograph, as well as third place in the Best Column category for a remembrance of his late grandmother and third place in the Best Headline category.
Meanwhile, calendar editor Emily Dieckman won both second and third place in the feature writing category. She took second-place honors for “Facing Cancer Without Insurance,” an article that appeared in our 2019 special section on breast cancer, and third place for “The Most Traditional Family You’ve Ever Met,” which appeared in a special gay pride edition that appeared in our sister paper, Tucson Weekly.
Congrats to Logan and Emily!
