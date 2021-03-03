Allegedly, when famed bank robber Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks, he replied, “Because that’s where the money is.” Of course, everyone knew that already. It’s akin to finding out the grass is green and the sky is blue. People just expected there to be a little bit more to it. Not Willie. He knew what he was doing and why. Straight and to the point.
Is it terrible that I think our leadership in Washington can take a valuable lesson from a bank robber? A year into COVID—and deep into COVID mismanagement and failure—I’m realizing the solution is more straightforward than it seems.
As a professor at the University of Arizona, I have seen up close and personal what a year in the new COVID normal can do, exacerbated by the absence of any national, common sense approach to the virus and its myriad impacts. I have had to counsel students who are coping with losing family members while juggling a job and school. I have had colleagues get sick and even succumb to COVID. I have friends and loved ones who are exhausted health care workers on the front lines, pushing forward without any support. Those of us lucky enough to still be employed, even despite pay cuts and furloughs, are struggling with mental health, childcare and the never-ending Zoom meeting.
We all share these stories: COVID is now multiple overlapping crises of the virus, of mental health, of struggling families and of economic catastrophe. Currently, the US has just shy of 20% of the world’s COVID fatalities while roughly 4.25% of the global population. That’s not a coincidence.
In my class on innovation and the human condition, I teach students the importance of identifying the problem you want to solve before rushing in with a fix. Like Willie’s critics, we often fixate on solutions to the wrong problem—and that seems to be the case in our national debate around COVID. Rushing to “open up” as a fix to the economic crisis without solving the underlying pandemic has just led to even longer and more painful shutdowns. Fighting a culture war against masking to curb government overreach has, ironically, forced even more stringent regulations due to rampant viral spread. Nine months ago, we could have nipped this catastrophe in the bud by collectively working together to quarantine and contact trace “because that’s where the virus is.” But that ship has sailed. We now have multiple interlocking crises that demand a robust response—and anything less would be a waste of time and money that drags out this pandemic even longer.
Right now, Congress is evaluating a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that provides the systematic solutions we need: funding for vaccination, testing, PPE, schools, childcare, unemployed workers and economic stimulus, all at once. With two known variants burning throughout the country, there is no time to waste if we really want to get back to normal. Congress can provide targeted economic assistance to individuals and families who need it by investing in an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. This would help younger, single adults working “essential” yet unfairly low-wage jobs, and the parents of 26 million kids who don’t receive the full Child Tax Credit because they earn too little. These essential workers are doing their part during these times. They’ve earned it.
Hopefully, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly agree. They have signaled their support for the package. But Sen. Sinema and Kelly are also known to laud moderation and bipartisanship. While these things can be good, they solve the problems of extremism and polarization, not COVID. Passing the relief package with a simple majority in the Senate might be uncomfortable for them, but right now, it’s what is desperately needed.
That’s what Willie Sutton would know to do.
Dr. Jonathan Crisman is Assistant Professor of Public & Applied Humanities at the University of Arizona in Tucson
