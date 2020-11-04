Doctor’s orders
Regarding “CDC: Masks, business limits helped curb spread of COVID-19 in Arizona” (Oct. 12): As a Master of Public Health graduate student at the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I emphasize that being “tired of [COVID-19 and its precautions]” is an invalid excuse—it is imperative that we continue to engage in the current mitigation strategies. Furthermore, masks and restrictions on travel/nonessential businesses are not a political issue, but a public health issue. These are interventions put into place to protect the health of our communities, not to limit freedoms.
I fully support the mask mandate “Mask up, Arizona” and its effect in reducing COVID-19 cases, as emphasized by Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services. I also support citizens receiving their flu shot for herd immunity to prevent spread of another virus concurrently with COVID-19.
Going forward, I encourage people to get their flu shot to help mitigate complications and maintain the current downward trend of COVID-19. There are many low-cost or free flu shots at pharmacies like Walgreens. Studies show that consistent hand washing and disinfection of surfaces is effective, as is wearing masks and social distancing. With the upcoming holidays, it is essential to maintain physical distancing measures and reduce travel.
Zoe Baccam
Tucson Resident
Verifying Vistoso
Regarding “Vistoso golf course deal a no-go” (Oct. 14): I would like to address a significant issue of substantive concern and disagreement. Specifically, claims by Mr. Lopez that there were “erroneous calculations made on the appraisal” and no changes were made. Frankly, that is not factually or intellectually correct and it paints a distorted picture of the proceedings.
The appraisal was delivered to Mr. Lopez on Aug. 28 and comments were not received back until Friday, Sept. 25. The comments were minor in nature and provided no factual information disputing the actual comparable sales that had been collected and analyzed in the report. The only information Mr. Lopez advanced had to do with the speculative value of the property assuming it was rezoned in the future.
In response, the appraisers independently reviewed the comments from Mr. Lopez and I provided their full written response on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The written response to Mr. Lopez concerning the appraisal included the following—the current zoning for the 202.05 acres is for recreation/golf course use, the appraisal followed all appropriate standards and guidelines agreed upon by both parties prior to beginning the engagement and the report that was required to abide by the Uniform Appraisal Standards for Federal Land Acquisition and the Uniform Standards for Professional Appraisal Practice. UASFLA states that “just compensation” cannot be based on speculation or conjecture. Also, it would be contrary to UASFLA guidelines if the appraisers ventured further (without support) in speculating the property would have a 30 percent, or 50 percent, probability in obtaining a change in zoning use.
Mr. Lopez also stated the seller was “willing to come down a little bit on the number” but they never offered any written or verbal counter offer even though the difference between full fair market value and their asking price was in excess of 7 figures — hardly a “little bit.”
I understand the report did not meet the seller’s expectations but to characterize the report as containing “several erroneous calculations” is disingenuous, misleading, and factually incorrect. It does a disservice to the appraisers and the good faith negotiation and timely responsiveness I advanced on behalf of The Conservation Fund.
Mike Ford
The Conservation Fund
