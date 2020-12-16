To My Fans
From my house high on the hill overlooking the golf course, at the Town of Oro Valley’s expense, I’d like to thank all my fan club members for their amazing comments at the Dec. 2 Oro Valley Town Council meeting regarding my letter to the editor about the now-defunct Rancho Vistoso golf course. Regardless of what the naysayers prophesize, when all is said and done, all the papers are signed, the Town Council will spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars on the property and try and convince you what an absolute great deal it was! To believe that this venture will be funded only by private contributions, grants, and from some conservancy is a blunder of colossal misjudgment.
This property has potential that, at this time, no one can agree upon. The owner can do pretty much what he wants to with it because IT’S HIS! If you don’t believe this property is for sale, wait until the sold sign goes up and then ask yourself, “What’s next?” Converting this land to parks may be the correct thing to do, but will obligate the Town’s annual maintenance expenses forever.
Mark Twain once wrote: “The government is merely a servant, merely a temporary servant; it cannot be its prerogative to determine what is right and what is wrong, and decide who is a patriot and who isn’t. Its function is to obey orders, not originate them.”
James Prunty
Oro Valley Resident
