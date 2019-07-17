CAMP CRISIS
Regarding July 10 letter “Modern Tragedy”: The author of this letter, or anyone else, shouldn’t compare the immigration crisis at our borders to concentration camps. The Nazis set up concentration and extermination camps, holding humans against their will. An estimated 11 million humans were killed. People with mental or physical disabilities were shot. People were worked to death, gassed, beaten, starved, tortured and experimented on. There were hardly any toilets and sewers, and no heating during the winter. And plenty of diseases.
I doubt very much this is what’s happening. These people enter on their own free will. They weren’t rounded up in cattle cars and forced into the shelters.
Please do not call them concentration camps.
—Michelle Launi,
Marana
DANGEROUS DISPLAY
Regarding July 10 article “Marana fireworks spark fire”: This article struck me as conveying a feeling of “no big deal”, “this is to be expected” and “we’re prepared to deal with it.” Given the drought conditions, dry vegetation, past destructive fires, and knowledge of how easily a fire can start and spread, I must ask: why Marana or any other Arizona community would take such a chance?
To risk any fire and the devastation that might ensue, just so people can “Oooh” and “Aaah” over pretty explosions for a half hour is sheer lunacy. Find another way to celebrate the Fourth.
—Deb Klumpp,
Oro Valley
A PLEA
In December 2014, the Oro Valley Town Council made a decision to purchase property from HSL. This purchase has had a long lasting impact on Oro Valley. This decision was made without all the information needed to make a responsible decision, against the wishes of those citizens who came forward, and was made with an artificially imposed deadline. To today’s council, don’t make the same mistake.
Please ensure that you have all the facts you need to make a reasonable, responsible decision as to what to do with the subject property. Make sure your facts are unfiltered and verified. Remember that according to the staff during the 2015 decision, we were going to make $217,049 on golf in fiscal year 2018-19.
Reach out to your constituents and inquire what their desires are reference the golf properties. Challenge the facts presented to you to ensure that they are indeed facts. Most important, take your time. The town has operated this property since May, 2015. Do not allow for an arbitrary deadline to make your decision.
As a member of the council that made the decision in 2015, please do not repeat the mistakes we made. I can assure you that whatever your decision is there will be a faction that will disagree. As long as your decision is made utilizing unfiltered facts, and that you have all the information needed, you will be doing the town and all your constituents a service.
—Mike Zinkin,
Oro Valley
Editor’s Note: Mike Zinkin voted against the acquisition of the Oro Valley Community Center and associated amenities as a member of council in 2014.
VIEWS MATTER
I am a Sun City Oro Valley resident, but I spent over 50 years in the real estate and development business in Washington State. In SCOV we are currently evaluating how to protect the views from homes. The view infringement can come from additions from other properties or from trees or plants being allowed to grow too tall in common areas or on private lots.
As a member of the View Task Force I looked at the problem from a realtor’s perspective. SCOV has 2,488 homes with an average of about 190 homes being sold each year. To evaluate the value of a view, I created a view scale from 0 to 10, and then looked at each home that had sold to rate the value of the view from that home using this scale. I then compared the quality of the view with the selling price per square foot to determine how much the buyers were paying to have a view from their home.
What I have found in my analysis over the past two-plus years is that the quality of the view makes a large difference on the selling price of a home. The SCOV homes are smaller than most other homes in Oro Valley but a SCOV home with no view will sell for about $285,000 while an identical home with a great view will sell for $349,000. So, currently in SCOV, a home with a great view will sell for $64,000 more than a non-view home. What I also found is that buyers are willing to pay more for a home with a view of the mountains than they will pay for a home with a view of the golf course.
My belief is that the town can protect the views and thus the values of homes by repurposing any closed holes and properly maintaining the existing trees and shrubbery so that those homes adjacent to the course continue to have a view.
—Pete Coy,
Oro Valley
WHAT ABOUT WATER?
In all of the debate that has gone on about the golf courses in Oro Valley, nothing has ever been mentioned about the amount of water that these courses consume. If all three courses were being used at full capacity then water would be one consideration. But since none of the golf courses are being used at anywhere near capacity then water should be a major consideration.
No amount of prime golf fees can replace the waste of this water. One golf course is more than enough for a town the size of Oro Valley. And that may be an overstatement, but it is a start.
—Patricia McGrath,
Oro Valley
