CLARITY AND PRECISION
Regarding Sept. 25 story: “Tucson Demonstrators Want Federal Action for Election Security” This is a very complicated subject and Kathleen B. Kunz took great care to cover the local, state and federal aspects of it with clarity and precision.
Kunz’s reporting and writing are at the level of a big city metropolitan daily. The Explorer overall is a very good product but this piece just stood out to me!
Kunz’s hard work is greatly appreciated.
—Richard Hall, Oro Valley
THE SAME EVIL
Well, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is, the fate of the golf course has moved from limbo to another but sheltered indeterminate state. The bad news, we still have Joe Winfield and Melanie Barrett. They cannot be relied on as honest or truthful. Like the serpent in the Garden of Eden, they represent trickery, say one thing but doing another. The damage they have wreaked onto Oro Valley will take years to rectify.
I believe the golf courses proved to be the “third rail” of Oro Valley politics. The clear absence of support the Four Horsemen of the El Conquistador had for closing the courses was obviously supplanted by the overpowering support confirmed by the community.
Joe Winfield is a “process” person. The process is more important than the result. He breaks things so he can take credit for fixing them. He has no concept of the “big picture” and fails to notice the most important facts about a situation and the future effects of that situation on other things.
Stupidity is the same as evil if you judge by the results.
—James Prunty, Tucson
MOB RULE
In a 6-1 vote, the Oro Valley Town Council gave approval for the continuance of golf operations for 36 holes of golf, albeit with some conditions that must be met over the next 36 months. While some may consider this a victory for Oro Valley, others see it as a protraction of failed policies that have been bleeding millions from the town coffers for over four years. Winners in this conflict include the golf members and homeowners with golf course views (also known as the Green Shirts) who came across mostly as a selfish minority of entitled citizens.
Losers include the rest of Oro Valley, who are forced to continue paying an increased sales tax to protect the hobby, views, and property values of the few. Losers also include the majority of Oro Valley citizens who were soundly against prolonging golf operations as evidenced by their vote to remove the Hiremath majority council in 2018, the council who foolishly purchased the golf courses in 2014 and then refused to admit their mistake despite declining golf memberships and millions in losses year after year. Why the new council didn’t opt for an 18-hole compromise is beyond comprehension.
Losers also include the children of the Green Shirt parents, some of whom accompanied their parents to town meetings on golf operations. Rather than introducing their children to a civics lesson on how government operates, the Green Shirts taught them that they can win by being rude and disrespectful to the mayor and council, booing and laughing at opposition viewpoints presented by other citizens, and threatening lawsuits and recalls if they don’t get their way.
This was not an exercise in representative government. Rather, it was an unfortunate lesson in mob rule instigated by adults behaving badly.
—Robert Peters,
Oro Valley
NO ON 477
A quick look at special Pima County taxing authorities reveals excessive property taxes for Golder Ranch Fire District. What are we receiving for the $26 million in taxes we already pay to Golder Ranch?
A quick response ambulance service staffed by highly paid, union firefighters in expensive fire trucks. Oro Valley residents don’t have multi-alarm fires or large pine trees that expose us to wildfires, so why are we building more fire stations?
The proposed $26 million bond would spend $6 million for two more fire stations, $4 million for logistics and warehouses, $2 million for land acquisition, and $1.5 million for administration expansion to support a 911 ambulance service that is working just fine.
Let’s vote no on 477 and send Golder Ranch the same message we sent Pima County on their 2015, $800 million bond, and the 2018 $400 million “pothole” bond. No more property taxes—manage your budget and better utilize the millions in property taxes you already receive.
—Anna Clark, Oro Valley
VOTE NO
Golder Ranch Fire District is an expensive ambulance service for Oro Valley residents with an average employee cost of $80,000.
Earlier this year Golder Ranch officials spoke at an Oro Valley council meeting about the services the fire district provides for residents. No mention was made of three alarm fires, or wildfires contained. Golder Ranch officials spoke only about their responsiveness to 911 calls for medical assistance and transport. In 2018, fire calls were less than 2 percent of all call outs and 56 percent of the 2018 calls were for 911 medical assistance. A large catchall category of “other calls” was 37 percent. This was subtitled hazardous condition and public service—likely removing pack rats, relocating reptiles and providing rides on fire trucks.
We all understand that 911 medical assistance is necessary with vehicle accidents and our aging population. But it does not require two more fire stations manned 24-7, responding to 911 calls with fire trucks.
As the most taxed county in Arizona, Pima County residents face 14 taxing authorities who continue to put forward new bonds to increase property taxes. Voters are now being asked for another $26.6 million in property taxes plus millions in interest to build additional warehousing facilities, fire training facilities, a new station in Pinal County for a Robson development and another fire station for Arroyo Grande—wherever that is.
Just vote “no” and force Golder Ranch to live within their millions of Oro Valley property tax funding to respond to 911 calls for medical assistance and transport to Oro Valley Hospital.
—Jack Stinnett, Oro Valley
