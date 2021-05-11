Want to meet new Arizona Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch?
Fisch will be the guest at Make It Matter Monday at 5 p.m., May 17 at St. Phillips Plaza Courtyard 4340 N. Campbell Ave., Ste 100.
The free event is presented by Tucson Business Owners Inc. and is sponsored by HSL Properties, HT Metals and is hosted by Union Public House.
RSVP at at tucsonbusinessowners.org or call Ed Ackerley at (520) 850-7058.
