High schools across Tucson’s north side are back from winter break, and their athletics teams are back in action. Here’s a breakdown of the recent trials, tribulations and success of the teams in the Tucson Local Media territory.
Boys Basketball
It was an up-and-down week for the boys basketball programs of north Tucson, with the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions going 3-0, while Ironwood Ridge and Catalina Foothills high schools won both of their games.
Elsewhere around the region, the Mountain View Lions won both of their games, against Rincon/University and Desert View, while the Marana Tigers and Canyon del Oro Dorados lost both of their games.
The Falcons won their two games against Vista Grande (86-38) and Casa Grande (76-63) to improve to 11-4 for the season.
Senior guard Carson James led the way for the squad, scoring 25 points, while picking up 8 steals and 7 rebounds against Vista Grande.
The Lions defeated Catalina Magnet (85-68), Sabino (69-57) and Northwest Christian (64-61) last week, improving to 15-2 for the year.
Seniors Jared Clark and Lucas Elliott led the way for the squad, with Clark scoring 38 against the Trojans, 31 against Sabino and 16 against the Crusaders.
Elliott scored 15, 14 and 15 in the team’s games, while pulling down 17 rebounds against the Trojans, 10 against Sabino and 7 more against Northwest Christian.
Mountain View’s wins over Rincon/University and Desert View high schools propelled them to a 10-8 record for the season, with an unblemished 3-0 mark against sectional foes.
CDO’s losses to Sahuaro (58-40) and Salpointe Catholic (73-48) knocked them to 7-10 for the year, with a 1-3 mark against sectional opponents.
The Tigers losses to Cienega (61-40) and Buena (71-49) knocked them to 11-10 for the season, with a 1-2 mark against sectional opponents.
Girls basketball
The same teams in the region had an equally unstable week in girls basketball, with Marana and Catalina Foothills going 2-0, while Pusch Ridge went 2-1, Mountain View went 1-1 and CDO and Ironwood Ridge went 0-2.
The Tigers defeated Cienega (47-16) and Buena (51-38) to improve to 12-7 for the season under coach Tory Perez.
Marana was led in both victories by junior forward Anabella Muscoreil, who scored 18 points against the Bobcats and 15 more against Buena, with 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the first contest and 6 rebounds against the Colts.
The Falcons defeated Vista Grande (50-34) and Casa Grande (44-34) to improve to 6-12 for the season.
The Lions beat Catalina Magnet (71-25), before falling to Sabino (43-33), and beating Northwest Christian (43-42).
The Lions were led against the Trojans by Sydney Soto, who scored a team-high 20 points while pulling down 15 boards in the win.
Angel Addleman led the team to victory against the Crusaders, with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the one-point victory.
Mountain View split its games against Rincon/University and Desert View high schools. The Lions lost to the Rangers, 51-38, before beating the Jaguars 59-28 to improve to 9-6 for the season.
Both CDO and Ironwood Ridge lost in their two games last week, with the Dorados falling to Sahuaro (62-37) and Salpointe Catholic (70-39) to fall to 6-12 this season.
The Nighthawks lost to Buena (40-28) and Sunnyside (59-45), falling to 10-8 for the season.
Girls soccer
Local teams had a successful week in the opening stretch of the post-holiday break season.
The Canyon del Oro Dorados and Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks continued their hot starts, with each winning their games last week.
The Dorados beat Pueblo (7-0) and Rio Rico (4-0) to improve to 10-5 for the season, while the Nighthawks beat Flowing Wells, 2-0, in their lone game of the week to improve to 13-2-2.
Marissa Guevara and Mikayla Moose led the way for the Dorados against Pueblo, scoring two goals apiece in the team’s 7-0 win.
Four players scored a goal apiece for the team against Rio Rico, in Guevara, Rachel Clark, Kirstyn Ritzen and Gemma DiSimone, guiding the team to a 4-0 win.
Isabella Santavicca and Katie Jeffers scored the Nighthawks two goals in their 2-0 win over the Caballeros on Thursday.
Marana defeated Desert View (2-1) and Cholla (6-0), improving their record to 7-3 for the season.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons beat Buena (6-1) and Walden Grove (4-1) to improve to 6-6 for the year, with Tatianna Lizarraga leading the team, with four goals in the two matches.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy went 1-0-1 last week, beating Florence, 5-0, before tying Anthem Prep, 1-1, on Saturday.
The Mountain View Lions lost to Sahuaro, 2-1, in the team’s lone match of the week, falling to 5-3 for the year.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer squads found varying levels of success last week, with the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions, CDO Dorados and Catalina Foothills Falcons all going 2-0.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Marana Tigers went 0-1, while the Mountain View Lions went 0-1-1.
The Lions defeated Florence (4-0) and St. Augustine Catholic (3-0) to improve to 9-5 for the season.
Freshman Trey Lustenberger led the team in scoring during the week, with three goals in two games.
The Dorados defeated Pueblo (1-0) and Rio Rico (2-1) to improve to 5-3 for the year, while the Falcons beat Buena (7-6) and Walden Grove (1-0) to improve to 6-6 for the season.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Marana Tigers both lost their lone game of the week, with the Nighthawks falling to Flowing Wells (3-2), with the Tigers losing to Cholla (1-0).
The Nighthawks’ loss knocks them to 4-8-1 for the season, while the Tigers are 1-4 this season. The Lions tied Sahuaro, 1-1, to go to 4-5-2 for the year.
