History was made on Wednesday afternoon on a strip of sand pits tucked between the asphalt student parking lot and lush green practice fields of Ironwood Ridge High school.
The feat accomplished by two dozen Nighthawks on Wednesday serves as a proper conclusion of a three-year rags to riches story.
The Nighthawks, who were forced to practice in a dirt and rock-filled volleyball pit at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park for two years, christened a facility of their own this spring—launching a season to remember for Coach Bill Lang and his players.
Lang’s team accomplished what’s been a year-long goal of theirs on Wednesday, defeating Phoenix’s Deer Valley High School 4-1 in the first round of the Division I state beach volleyball playoffs.
The victory, the first playoff win in the program’s three-year existence, was a dream come true for Lang.
“It's great for the kids. I mean, that was one of their goals this year, to not only make it to state, but to win,” Lang said. “You know? It's nothing for me. I just, I'm glad I get to facilitate this for them. You know, that part of the journey.”
The journey Lang references began three years ago, when voters approved a $58 million bond, which included funding for beach volleyball courts at Amphitheater, Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge high schools.
Senior Nighthawks Breanna Boch and Taylor Salese both know that perhaps the biggest plus of having a quartet of beach pits for players is the ability to build the endurance required to play the fast-paced beach game.
Both players discussed how important it is to be able to train for matches on a similar surface to what they’ll face in Phoenix.
They believe the addition of the courts was the deciding factor in the team’s decisive win on Wednesday.
“In previous years, we wouldn't be in the best shape. We're in the top shape that we've ever been, with sand like this,” Boch said. “And, we can go to Phoenix and still compete, compared to previous years when we were just practicing in dirt. We would go to Phoenix and get obliterated because we weren't in shape.”
For Lang, the excitement of starting the school’s beach volleyball program is similar to the experience he had starting the boys’ volleyball teams at CDO and Ironwood Ridge.
The longtime coach loves the sport of volleyball in all its variants and is thrilled to have the chance to guide the Nighthawks to new heights.
“I knew some of the sacrifices you had to make, personally and professionally to start [a volleyball program],” Lang said. “Some of the money that I'd have to put in. Some of the money the players had to put in. The time I'd have to give up. So, you know, we knew what to do with everything to start it. So, that was exciting, and I’m thrilled to be here for this.”
