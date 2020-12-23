We here at The Explorer/Marana News have everything we could ever want or need, so we’re channeling all of our holiday energy into making Christmas wishes for others. Our Christmas wishes are:
- For High-School Athletes: Some kind of sports seasons in this COVID-ravaged school year. Some kids got to play some football. There was some cross country and a little bit of swimming. Some schools were able to squeeze in a little bit of volleyball and others had a sorta-season of girls’ golf.
The Winter sports (basketball, wrestling, and soccer) should be in full swing right now, but with the pandemic raging at record levels, there’s currently no way. Winter-season games were supposed to start on Nov. 30, but then got pushed back to Jan. 5.
It’s anybody’s guess now. They might be able to play soccer, but there’s no way they can do basketball and absolutely no way for wrestling. And the further those sports get pushed back, it creates a time squeeze for the spring sports of softball, baseball, and track & field.
We fervently wish for the distribution of the vaccine to knock down the virus in a way that will allow kids to participate in their once-in-a-lifetime senior-year activities—sports and graduation.
- For Coach Adia Barnes and her killer UA women’s basketball team: An NCAA Tournament and, in future years, a couple home games therein. Barnes’ Cats saw the 2020 NCAA Tournament wiped out by the virus and, if there’s a tournament this year, it will probably be in a bubble situation, with all of the teams gathering in San Antonio. The Cats, ranked sixth in the nation, deserve better.
- For Kevin Sumlin: A chance to coach somewhere again, even if it’s at a middle school in Dead End, Oklahoma (if you’ll pardon the redundancy). No coach likes to go out like a chump, even if his pockets are stuffed with See Ya’ Later money.
- For Pima College’s world-class coaches—Todd Holthaus (women’s basketball), Dave Cosgrove (men’s soccer) and Brian Peabody (men’s basketball)—to have a chance to coach their teams in the so-far-delayed seasons.
- For Giannis Antetokounmpo: An NBA championship in Milwaukee. Giannis would have become a free agent at the end of the coming year and every team in the league would have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to sign him. But he chose to stay in Milwaukee, which we are told is in Wisconsin. Good for them and good for him.
This coming season will be the 50th Anniversary of Milwaukee’s only NBA championship, one powered by the unstoppable force that was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Phoenix Suns could have had Abdul-Jabbar, which almost certainly would have meant that instead of enduring a heartbreaking half-century history of ALMOST, we Suns fans could have started things out with an NBA championship or two in the first decade…followed by 40 years of ALMOST-another one.
The Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks were both first-year expansion teams in 1968-69; both finished last in their respective conferences. A coin toss would decide which team would draft first. The Suns got to call the coin toss. In a newspaper poll, Phoenix fans chose to call Heads. It came up Tails.
Milwaukee drafted Abdul-Jabbar and became an instant success. After winning 27 games in the expansion year, they won 56 in Abdul-Jabbar’s rookie season and then 66 and an NBA title the next year.
In an era where loyalty has lost all meaning, we’re rooting for Giannis.
- For UA softball coach Mike Candrea: A chance to show off a monster team. When last season was suspended because of the pandemic, the Cats were 22-3 and on an 11-game winning streak. They’ve got their entire team back this year, plus some great incoming freshmen, PLUS the return of All-American catcher Dejah Mulipola, who had taken last year off to play for the U.S. Olympic team. This team will be scary . . . if they get to play.
- For Jernei Johnson, whom I tutor in physics: A chance to win another state championship in the 4X100 relay before she heads off to Howard University in the fall. And yes, that’s really her name.
- For the members of the Tohono O’Odham (Native American) Nation, as well as students and fans of the Nation’s eponymous Community College: A return of the Jegos basketball program. The men’s and women’s teams were abruptly and unilaterally canceled by the school’s administration, with no explanation given for the extremely unpopular move. The cancelation of the programs, which were an enormous source of pride across the far-flung nation, happened to coincide with the arrival of the pandemic, so organized protests were out of the question. We hope they come back.
- For UA football fans: Hope. Not an instant Pac-12 championship. Not a trip to the Rose Bowl in the not-too-distant future. Just . . . some hope.
