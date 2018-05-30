Mike Van Ryn is heading back to the city where his professional hockey career blossomed, joining the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach.
Van Ryn, who coached the Tucson Roadrunners to a 42-20-5-1 record and American Hockey League Western Conference Championship this season, is excited to make the move to the sport’s highest level.
“I’ve been around for a while, so it isn’t the first time that I’ve had to change jobs or be traded,” Van Ryn said. “So, it’s just another day in a hockey life. Now it’s just dealing with the media, that’s really the only thing that’s changed.”
For Van Ryn, going back to St. Louis is a dream come true. He played 69 games for the Blues over three seasons between 2000 and 2003.
He’s thrilled to have the chance to coach in the National Hockey League, and to join his former coach, Mike Hill, on the bench.
“I played in the organization as a player—a lot of the same people are there today,” Van Ryn said. “So, I do know many people throughout the organization as well, so it’s kind of neat to go back.”
Van Ryn thanked the Roadrunners organization for giving him an opportunity to coach a talented group of young athletes.
The London, Ontario native is proud of the work his players accomplished in the team’s second season, making the playoffs and having success once they arrived.
“I feel I took my time to learn my craft, having been an assistant coach at the junior level, then being an assistant coach at the AHL level, then going back to be a head coach at the junior level and back to being a head coach at the AHL level,” he said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate to be as young as I am, and to have been able to touch different parts of the game. So, I’m grateful to the people that have given me those opportunities and for the players who have played for me.”
A budding sport
Van Ryn is confident that whoever assumes his role with the Roadrunners will have plenty of opportunities to continue the team’s momentum. He said the team, which averaged 4,217 fans last season, has a growing fanbase that is ready to wholeheartedly support the squad going forward.
“I thought our fanbase was good, and some nights it was great,” he said. “But they are loud, they are passionate, and I think adding some winning this year throughout the entire year was good for the organization.”
Van Ryn’s confidence comes from the growing number of young fans that came to the team’s games as the season continued, along with the passion he saw in the stands each night.
He also believes the team’s front office staff has the right makeup to keep pushing the sport, which will bring more and more people to Tucson Arena.
“I said it a million times, that our staff does an unbelievable job. And they get that building loud, and that’s a thing,” he said. “They just have to navigate through one more year here, and it’ll be on par with everyone else.”
Van Ryn believes there’s room for growth in Tucson, but that the organization is taking all the right steps to bring more and more people into the vaunted downtown arena.
“We have a fairly big building, so the amount of fans I think is very similar to what the rest of the league has, but I really feel that there could be more there,” he said. “The [fans] that are there, how passionate they are, and the fact that they do have a lot of very good people that are working for the Roadrunners organization.”
For Van Ryn, the difference he experienced with the Roadrunners was the work ethic shown by team employees across the board. He said the organization has done a great job hiring people, who’ve put in plenty of hard work.
Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan thanked Van Ryn for his efforts in building the team during his one-year stint as coach.
“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank Mike for everything that he did for the Roadrunners last season,” Sullivan said. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”
A year to remember
Van Ryn said his children and wife, Amy, loved every minute of their time in Southern Arizona, and that they’ll always cherish their time in the Old Pueblo.
“This is more of an opportunity—or it’s like a player getting called up—that’s how I look at it. It was an unbelievable place to live,” Van Ryn said. “My kids were accepted by their school right away and met just a wonderful group of friends and people.”
He’s confident that Sullivan and company will find another successful coach to lead the team next season and that the organization won’t miss a beat going forward.
“I’ll always remember the wonderful weather that we had, and it was a lot of fun for my family. We enjoyed every minute of it,” Van Ryn said. “It’s a wonderful place for our players to play, and every day I came to the rink with a smile on my face, I really did.
So, from job to family lifestyle, there’s not a bad thing that can be said about the Tucson Roadrunners or the city.”
