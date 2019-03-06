The Canyon del Oro Dorado baseball unit unleashed a torrent of offense during their matinee against Walden Grove Tuesday afternoon.
The Dorados (2-2-1) rolled over the Red Wolves, 11-2, thanks to scoring six runs in the game’s second inning, and the other five in the fifth.
Perhaps the biggest piece of offense was provided by senior shortstop Enrique ‘Kiko’ Romero, who smashed a three-run home run in the second frame.
Romero, who went 1-for-4 in the win, pulled a two-out pitch down the right field line, clearing the fence with room to spare. The senior left-handed hitter said the homer, which was his first of the season, was a crucial moment in the team’s one-sided win.
“I think it kind of sparked the surge,” Romero said. “That's when we kind of started to pull away, and it always feels nice to get that first one of the season.”
First-year Dorados coach Jason Hisey believes his team can use Tuesday’s win as a launching point for the regular season.
The longtime skipper said his team can play better ball than what they’ve shown to-date, with the team’s latest win serving as a possible blueprint for the future.
“We're playing okay, we're still feeling our way through it,” Hisey said. “We're getting better, but it's a gradual process.”
One of the non-hitting highlights for Hisey was the performance of senior southpaw Nathan Martinez, who threw six-and-two-thirds innings of solid ball for the Dorados.
Hisey believes the senior has upped his game on the mound, thanks to incorporating a solid mix of fastballs and changeups.
He’s confident that Martinez will do more of the same going forward, guiding the Dorados’ staff this spring.
“When he throws his changeup for a strike, he's really tough,” Hisey said. “[Walden Grove] fell for that early and got behind the guy that hit the double, that got two runs, but in the middle innings he had his changeup, and that's what makes him effective.”
The Dorados hit the road later this week, with games against Mountain View and Sabino at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Read more about the Dorados’ win, and catch up on the rest of the week online at tucsonlocalmedia.com and in next week’s Explorer and Marana News.
