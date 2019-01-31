The Rio Nuevo Multipurpose Facilities District Board voted in favor of moving forward with a $2.5 million contract to replace the ice-making system at the Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday.
The unanimous vote allows local contractor Lloyd Construction to put in the new system, which will be installed during the summer of 2019, in time for the Tucson Roadrunners' season.
The improvements are a main component of the $50 million renovation of the complex, which was announced in November.
The renovations include a $7.6 million set of improvements to the actual convention center, its exhibit halls and ballrooms.
TCC’s music hall is set to receive another $7.6 million renovation of its own, which would include remodeling the hall’s lobby and restrooms, while renovating its green room, patio and dressing rooms.
The final task for the hall would be a complete replacement of the 47-year-old complex’s roof, which would be included in the price tag.
A center point of the TCC is the $11 million upgrade of the historic Garrett Eckbo-designed fountain and its surrounding garden outside the facility, which will be overseen by longtime Tucson architect Helen Erickson.
Board Chairman Fletcher McCusker is pleased with the ice-making system approval, saying it'll be a definite boost for one of the facility's main tenants.
“Roadrunner hockey has been incredibly successful and the Coyotes are committed for the long term,” said Board Chairman Fletcher McCusker in a statement. “The ice upgrades will be consistent with an NHL floor."
