CDO falls to Seton Catholic, 6-4 on Monday
A dark foreboding wall of cumulus clouds hung over the early innings of Canyon del Oro’s second round playoff baseball game with Seton Catholic Monday afternoon.
Though the literal clouds gave way to brilliant blue sky, the figurative ones never did—with the Dorados falling to the Sentinels, 6-4.
The Dorados (20-7, 7-3) fell behind in the opening inning, with senior southpaw Nate Martinez giving up a run on a fielder’s choice.
CDO struck back in the second, with freshman Dominic Felix slashing a single to tie the game at 1.
The Sentinels wouldn’t be denied, scoring one run in the game’s fourth inning and three more in the fifth to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
The home side appeared to have new life in the bottom half of the fifth, when senior shortstop Enrique “Kiko” Romero blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall.
Romero’s shot was not enough. The Sentinels would go on to tack on another tally on a single to take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
The Dorados would get the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh, scoring one run to draw within two of Seton Catholic.
That’s CDO would get, however, as Seton Catholic senior pitcher Ryan Johnson closed the door, getting the final two outs of the game to cap off a wild 6-4 victory.
First-year coach Jason Hisey lamented his team’s sloppy defense Monday, calling the Dorados’ four errors inexcusable.
Hisey is hopeful the team will be more motivated come Wednesday afternoon, when they’ll face ninth-seed Estrella Foothills at 4 p.m. inside Tempe’s Diablo Stadium.
“We've just got to play catch,” Hisey said. “I mean, by my count, we gave up at least four unearned runs. And on a day like today, with the wind blowing in like this, three to four runs should be enough to win. It wasn't, so we’ve got to play catch. It’s all within our control. We've just got to do a better job.”
Hisey reiterated to his team during their postgame huddle that any room for error in the double-elimination tournament is gone.
His message was clear; focusing on the team’s need to avoid costly mistakes and take care of opponents they should be able to beat.
“It’s a one-game season from here on out,” Hisey said. “Every team that we’ll play from here on out will be coming off a loss, unless we make it to the championship round. So, we’re going to play somebody who’s feeling the exact way that we are.”
The Dorados’ senior class, including Romero and Marinez, know exactly what Hisey is hinting at, with each game potentially being their last.
For Romero, the key is to use Tuesday’s off-day to get back to basics, working on their defensive positioning and gaining confidence at the plate.
The senior shortstop and pitcher believe the Dorados will have a better mindset come Wednesday’s game in Tempe, thanks to their two-run loss on Monday.
“We stayed in it, we were in there for a really long time and just kind of ended up losing it towards the end,” Romero said. “But it should light a fire in all of us to know that the next game we play could be our last. So, I definitely think that's one of the motivators for the next game.”
Martinez, who gave up five earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work Monday afternoon, knows what the Dorados need to do to get back on-track.
Martinez believes the key is to realize that every team is going through the same emotional gauntlet, and to not let the moment consume you, at the plate or on the mound.
“It's not really disappointment that we ended up losing today, because other teams have lost this early and still won it all,” Martinez said. “It’s a tough road ahead, for sure, but every team’s in the same boat as us; their season’s on the line as well. So, it can be done and we’re going to get it done.”
CDO baseball beats Douglas in 4A opening round Saturday, 11-5
The Canyon Del Oro baseball team had to clear a series of figurative speed bumps and land mines during its opening round playoff game against Douglas Saturday afternoon.
The Dorados (20-6, 7-3) defeated the Bulldogs, 11-5, but not before blowing a 5-1 advantage in the game’s fifth inning.
That momentary surge of distress came after a two-out error allowed two Douglas baserunners to score.
The Bulldogs drew additional blood from there, driving in two more runs on a two-out double, followed by a wild pitch by CDO relief pitcher Enrique ‘Kiko’ Romero.
The blunder didn’t derail the Dorados, however, thanks to a six-run frame of their own in the bottom half of the fifth.
CDO was able to score runs on an RBI single by starting pitcher, Dante Schindler, as well as a two-run double by Andrew Stucky.
The final three runs of the inning came on an RBI fielder’s choice, a mistake on a pickoff play and a walk, allowing the Dorados to take a comfortable six-run advantage.
Romero settled down after a turbulent fifth inning of work, retiring the Bulldogs in the sixth and seventh innings without surrendering a run.
First-year CDO coach Jason Hisey had a mixed bag of emotions surrounding the team’s win, praising his players’ ability to overcome adversity in the fifth, while lamenting their lackadaisical approach in the top half of the inning.
“Well, it was nice to see how we responded to the inning, but you have an inning like that in a one and done game, and you can basically flush your season in three outs,” Hisey said. “And we got away with it.”
For Bonstrom, the key to the victory was the Dorados’ explosive offense, which is averaging 8.5 runs per game this season.
Bonstrom said the team never got down after the top half of the fifth, knowing that the Douglas pitching staff would struggle to keep them off the scoreboard.
“We’re a very high-level hitting team, so coach always tells us that no matter the score that we get, we can always get more back and keep pounding them,” Bonstrom said. “And that’s just how we play. That’s more of our game. It’s our offense.”
Stucky touched on a similar narrative in his postgame comments, touching on how no one in the home dugout hung their head after Douglas’ surge.
Stucky, who finished Saturday’s game with two hits and three RBIs, said the team’s victory is emblematic of the fight that everyone wearing the white and forest green share.
“It just speaks to our grit that we have, that we know that we were going to win,” Stucky said. “That no matter how many runs we score, or how many runs they put on the board, we’ll have a good chance of coming away victorious if we play our game.”
Around the Region
Elsewhere in the 16-team 4A bracket, the 11th seeded Catalina Foothills Falcons lost to Vista Grande, 10-0.
In 5A, the Marana Tigers lost in the play-in round against Williams Field, 3-0, while the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks were shut out, 13-0, by Sunnyside.
