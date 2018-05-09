Cameron Cannon smashed a towering fly ball to left field in the early innings of Arizona’s midweek tilt with Grand Canyon University Tuesday afternoon, banging off the left field foul pole for a home run.
The hit, which gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead in the game’s second inning, helped power the team to an impressive 20-6 win over their in-state foes.
It was a night to remember for Arizona Coach Jay Johnson, cruising to a sixth-straight win ahead of a key three-game road series against California this weekend.
“We were not sharp early, but they were ready to play—and again, that’s a good team over there,” Johnson said of the Lopes. “It’s not always going to happen pretty. So, I’m glad we rallied it was nice to hit some home runs to give us some space with the game.”
The team’s lopsided victory came thanks to a nine-run outburst in the game’s eighth inning, which included home runs by Nick Quintana and catcher Cesar Salazar.
The Wildcats belted four home runs in total, with Quintana picking up two to boost his year-long total to 11.
It’s the most home runs hit by a Wildcat since Bobby Dalbec hit 15 as a sophomore for the team in 2015 and speaks to the team’s ever-increasing offensive prowess.
Johnson praised his team’s ability to put away a talented Lopes squad, continuing the roll they started last weekend when they swept seventh-ranked UCLA at home.
Johnson was proud of his pitching staff’s ability to overcome a series of early mishaps, with starting pitcher Zach Stone surrendering three earned runs on four hits in an inning and two-thirds.
He knows that his staff will have to be better against the Bears, but believes they’ve done what it takes to compete.
“They know what they need to do, and I felt like we responded well the rest of the game,” Johnson said. “I felt like We pitched really well after the second inning, and we played much better defense. I felt like our at-bats were really good tonight.”
Hitting their stride
The Wildcats sit at 29-17 this season, with a 21-5 record at Hi-Corbett. They enter this weekend’s three-game tilt with the Bears seeking their first conference road series win since they took two of three from Southern California between April 13 and 15.
The Bears enter the series with a 26-17 record, having lost two of three to the same Trojans team in Los Angeles last weekend.
Cal has one of the toughest lineups in the conference, with four batters hitting above .300 this season, including infielder Andrew Vaughn, who leads the Pac-12 in batting average (.406).
Johnson knows how tough of a task beating the Bears can be, with a roster full of future MLB draft picks.
“They’re legit,” he said. “Andrew Vaughn is arguably the best hitter in the conference. [Outfielder] Tanner Dodson is a borderline first round pick. They’re good, they’re really good. I don’t know what the RPI reflects or anything like that, but this is going to be a monumental challenge for us this weekend.”
Johnson hopes his team will be ready to roll for Friday’s series opener, with a handful of players getting to the Bay Area late on Thursday because of commencement.
“we have a lot of guys graduating on this team. So, that’s a good thing, but some of them are going to stay back and celebrate with their families on Thursday morning,” he said. “They’re travelling out about three or four hours after us. So, it won’t really impact things too much. But I’m proud of them, it’s a really big deal.”
