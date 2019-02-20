What a year it’s been across north Tucson for the six girls basketball programs within Tucson Local Media’s coverage, with individual and teamwide accolades to go around.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions (3A), Marana Tigers, Mountain View Lions and Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (5A) all qualified for the state tournament, while players from each school put up meteoric stats throughout the year.
We were treated to another season to remember, with plenty of players meriting some sort of accolade for their work. Here’s who we picked as the cream of the crop this year, though there were plenty standouts across the region.
3. Angel Addleman - Pusch Ridge Christian Academy junior guard
Season per-game average: 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.2 assists
Addleman worked her way to be one of the finest shooters in the city this season, scoring in double digits in all but two of the Lions’ 28 games. The 5 foot 5 inch junior punched well above her class in terms of scoring and rebounding this season, while showing herself to be quite the pick-pocket on the defensive end as well. Addleman should highlight a state title caliber roster for coach Lonnie Tvrdy next season, with a full skillset that allows her to thwart her opponents with relative ease. Addleman had a career showing in the team’s 61-56 first round loss to Monument Valley Tuesday, Feb. 12, scoring 26 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while racking up seven rebounds and seven assists.
2. Anabella Muscoreil - Marana junior forward
Season per-game average: 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds
Muscoreil established herself as a tour de force for the Tigers this season under first-year coach Tory Perez, leading the team in points per game, while finishing second on the squad in rebounding. The 6 foot 3 inch junior forward was sorely missed by the Tigers in their first round loss to Maricopa, as the forward sat out the contest with a concussion. Muscoreil finished with three double-doubles this season, including a 14-point, 14-rebound effort Dec. 11 against Maricopa. Expect Muscoreil and fellow junior Antoinette Audiss to guide the Tigers to new heights next season, with a high-flying offense and top-notch defense under Perez. I was tempted to move the junior into our top spot on this list, but I couldn’t rule against the young woman that took the number-one honors this year.
1. Tianna Carter - CDO senior center
Season per-game average: 23.4 points, 11.7 rebounds
Tianna Carter, the No. 1 pick, had a historic senior season for the Dorados, leading the 4A division in double-doubles, despite missing two games with an injury. Carter also broke the school’s single-season scoring average record, set by Sue Darling in 1978, according to coach Kent Senzee. The future University of Nevada-Las Vegas stalwart expressed great humility in receiving the top-spot on this year’s list, saying she never could have gotten where she did without the help she received from coaches and friends alike.
“I think it’s just been a really long journey,” Carter said. “I have to thank all of my coaches for bringing me this far.”
Expect Carter to reach new heights with the Running Rebels over the next four years, as she takes her well-polished game to the Mountain West Conference. Carter has shown a full complement of skills relatively unheard of at the high school level, and should mature into a force to be reckoned with at the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.