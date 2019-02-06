The start of the girls basketball postseason is around the corner in Arizona, with the state playoffs set to kickoff next week.
Several local teams are sure to be included in the big dance, with Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View scheduled to play each other in Thursday’s play-in round.
Marana is an automatic qualifier, having won the 5A Southern region, with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s seed to be determined.
It’ll be interesting to see if any of the teams that qualify for the tournament can make in-roads toward a state championship, with a stacked field of talented teams.
Without further ado, here are the girls basketball players that stood out the most on the hardwood over the past seven days:
3. Antoinette Audiss (Marana junior guard)
Stats: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists (41-39 loss, Buena)/16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists (53-25 win, Cienega)
Audiss has been one of the most consistent point guards in the city this year, pacing a Tigers’ offense that has thrived under first-year coach Tory Perez. Audiss has averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior, giving the Tigers the stability at the point guard position that championship-caliber teams crave. It’ll be interesting to see if Audiss and the Tigers can make a deep playoff run in 5A, with a plethora of talented teams in the field this year.
2. Anabella Muscoreil (Marana junior forward)
Stats: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists (41-39 loss, Buena)/19 points, 5 rebounds (53-25 win, Cienega)
Muscoreil has been a one-woman wrecking crew for the Tigers this season, leading the team in points per game (15.6), while ranking second on the squad in rebounding, with 7.5 per game. The tall junior forward is the cog in the Tigers’ offensive offense, with an unmatched amount of athleticism at this level of basketball. The squad will go as far as she can carry them in the playoffs, which should bode well for the them, given her consistent success during the regular season.
1. Tianna Carter (CDO senior forward)
Stats: 36 points (76-46 win, Casa Grande)
Carter’s consistent play has been one of the few bright spots for the Dorados this season, with the 6-foot-1-inch senior pacing CDO’s offense all year. Carter saved her best for last, putting up 36 points in the team’s 30-point win over Casa Grande on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Carter will soon don the silver and cardinal at UNLV, where she’s committed to play college basketball, but not before one last high-level performance for her high school squad. It’s a shame the Dorados couldn’t make the playoffs this year, as we’re robbed of a chance to watch the senior extend her high school career a bit longer. The senior should hold her head high nonetheless, as she’s forged a heck of a career during her three-year stint with the Dorados, under coach Kent Senzee and his staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.