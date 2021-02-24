A few things to know concerning golf, in general, and this week’s 2021 Cologuard Classic, in particular:
1. The Cologuard Classic will be held Friday through Sunday at the Omni Tucson National Resort. The three-day, 54-hole event will feature several of the top pro golfers in the 50-plus age category.
2. Two of the biggest names in all of golf (not just Tour Champions) will be playing. Jim Furyk, who was part of the University of Arizona’s National Championship team in 1992 and who has recently hit the magic-age 50 number, will be heading the field. Phil Mickelson, who was part of the Arizona State team that the UA beat for the national crown will also be playing. (Mickelson won a crazy three individual NCAA championships while at ASU.)
3. Unfortunately, no general-admission fans will be allowed due to Pima County COVID-19 restrictions. A select group of 200 people, consisting of sponsors and colorectal cancer survivors, will be able to attend.
4. The Classic is part of the Champions Tour, a cool spinoff from the PGA Tour.
Stay with me here. (This is what happens when you actually do research). The PGA Tour wants to be known as the PGA TOUR. It should not, at any time, be confused with the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. The PGA TOUR was actually established by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, but was spun off in the late 1960s to differentiate between the guys who play in the tournaments and the club professionals, who make up most of the PGA of America.
Not one of the four major championships—the British Open (officially known as The Open Championship), the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Masters—is run by the PGA Tour. (I got tired of the all caps.) It also has nothing to do with the international competition known as the Ryder Cup, which is co-organized by the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, a separate company controlled by the PGA European Tour. Also, the PGA Tour has nothing to do with the women’s golf tours in the U.S., which are mostly controlled by the LPGA. Finally, the PGA Tour isn’t the governing body for the game of golf in the United States; that’s the responsibility of the United States Golf Association (USGA), which organizes the U.S. Open.
The original tour for those pro golfers age 50 and over was established in 1980 and was known as the Senior PGA Tour. In 2002, the name was changed to the Champions Tour. Then, in 2015, it adopted the current name of PGA Tour Champions.
I never take any medicine of any kind, but I’m thinking that I might benefit from a couple Dramamine tablets about now.
5. Professional golf is truly unique in that it has a wildly popular separate competitive entity featuring players who are past their prime. As baseball and basketball players all find out, sooner or later, Father Time is undefeated. But, for top golfers, being past one’s prime can often mean only a slight diminution of skills. A lot of the guys on the Champions Tour can still hang with those on the PGA Tour (Furyk and Mickelson are prime examples.)
Furthermore, unlike most sports, golf is a sport that the average person is more likely to take up as he/she gets older.
6. The aforementioned Furyk is still doing quite well on the PGA Tour. Last year, in the limited number of tournaments that were staged before and after the pandemic hit, Furyk led the entire tour in driving accuracy (basically keeping the ball in the fairway) and greens in regulation (avoiding taking a 12 on a hole like Kevin Costner did in “Tin Cup”).
Despite that, Furyk missed the cut in about half of the tournaments in which he played. He chalks that up to not being able to hit monster drives. Richard Pryor used to say that when he would try to run, “that old’ll be (messin’) with your legs.” While Furyk is keeping the ball in the fairway, he’s driving it 260 yards while other golfers are blasting it 300 yards. That means that Furyk has to use a 5- or 6-iron to get from the fairway to the green while the other golfers can use a more-accurate 8- or 9-iron. Over 36 holes those first two days, that can mean a few extra strokes and the difference between making the cut or not.
7. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-70s on Friday and Saturday, dropping to the high-60s on Sunday. No one is expected to complain.
8. The tournament will be on the Golf Channel. Friday’s action will be on tape delay from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Coverage will be live on Saturday (3-5 p.m.) and Sunday (2:30-5 p.m.).
EXTRA POINTS: The Tucson Sugar Skulls, professional indoor-football team, has announced its schedule. The Indoor Football League (IFL) is starting its season seven weeks later than originally planned due to the pandemic, but the league expects to get a complete season in, culminating in the playoffs that will begin in late August and wrap up just as the NFL is getting underway. The Sugar Skulls open their season in Green Bay, Wisconsin against the Blizzard on Friday, May 21, then travel to Albuquerque to face the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, May 29. Tucson’s home opener with be on Saturday, June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers. The state of Arizona actually has three teams in the IFL. Along with the Sugar Skulls, there is also the Rattlers in Phoenix and the Northern Arizona Wranglers, who play in Prescott Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.