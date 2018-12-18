Welcome to the heart of the girls basketball season in Arizona, as we enter the final week before the holiday break.
We’ve seen a lot of up-and-down success across the board in Southern Arizona, with Ironwood Ridge sitting atop the 5A Southern region, at 9-3.
Marana and Mountain View are both above .500 in 5A, with both teams sitting at 6-5.
Canyon del Oro and Catalina Foothills have faced their share of troubles in 4A, with the Dorados sitting at 2-7, while the Falcons are 1-9 this season.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions have excelled under longtime coach Lonnie Tvrdy in 3A, sitting at 7-4 for the year heading into the break.
We saw several highlight reel quality performances across the board last week, with several athletes standing out.
Without further ado, here’s who stood out the most on the hardwood last week:
3. Antoinette Audiss — Marana junior forward
Stats: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists (65-43 win over Casa Grande)
Audiss has been excellent for George Corona’s team this season, averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year for the Tigers. The junior put together what might be her finest performance to-date on Thursday against the Cougars, with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while pulling down a year-best 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Audiss also had 7 assists and 4 steals for the squad in a 22-point win, both of which either tied or exceeded any other performance she’s had this year. The Tigers are sitting pretty in the 5A Sonoran region entering the holiday break, with a 6-5 record. Audiss and fellow junior Annabella Muscoreil have been the cogs in the team’s attack so far and should continue to do so as the season progresses.
2. Angel Addleman — Pusch Ridge Christian Academy junior guard
Stats: 23 points, 10 steals, 8 assists, 7 rebounds (58-34 win over Northwest Christian)
Addleman’s line against the Crusaders was eye-popping. I can’t remember the last time I saw someone, at any level, put together a double-double where the other double-digit total was steals. The junior guard did just that, while also pulling down 7 boards and dishing out 8 assists, which is extremely impressive for a guard standing all of 5-feet-5-inches tall. Addleman has the Lions rolling on both sides of the ball, with the team sitting at 7-4 entering the break. She leads the team in points per game (16.3), and is pulling down 6.7 rebounds, with 4.7 steals and 3.9 assists per game to her credit this year as well. Addleman might be the best pure point guard in the city, with a game that transcends divisions and enrollment sizes. She’s a great guard on both sides of the ball, with a game that’s good enough to warrant a trip to Oro Valley to watch her play.
1. Tianna Carter — Canyon del Oro senior forward
Stats: 29 points (65-15 win over Amphitheater)
It’s been a difficult year to-date for the UNLV commit and the Dorados, who have lost seven of their first nine games. Carter was able to take out a year’s worth of frustration against the Panthers on Friday night, as she singlehandedly lapped the Panthers. The tall senior forward was in fine form, hitting five two-pointers in the game’s opening quarter alone. She followed that up with 10 points in the game’s second stanza, scoring half of her team’s points in the quarter. Carter is one of the most gifted interior players in CDO history, with a two-way game that’s mesmerizing to watch. Her latest stat-stuffing performance gives further credence to why she was one of the most highly-recruited players in the state this year.
