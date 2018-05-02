High School Softball: AJ Kaiser’s home run, Mikayla Santa Cruz’s pitching carry CDO past Coconino, 8-3
AJ Kaiser stung a belt-high fastball deep into an overcast sky on Tuesday afternoon, cutting through a gale force headwind for a two-run home run.
The moonshot off the bat of the senior catcher was the final salvo in a methodical destruction by the Canyon del Oro Dorados, giving them an 8-2 lead, they’d never relinquish.
Kaiser’s home run, in combination with senior pitcher Mikayla Santa Cruz’s pitching mettle, carried CDO to an 8-3 win in the second round of the Division 4A state softball playoffs.
Kaiser said her fifth inning blast was extra sweet, having reached base via walks in each of her first three at-bats of the day.
“I think when it comes down to it you just have to shoot for ground balls,” Kaiser said. “I mean, don't try to do anything special. I've been walked a lot, lately, so getting that pitch just felt nice.”
Coach Kelly Fowler praised her team for their ability to stave off a pesky Coconino squad, scratching across runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
“I loved how they played. They played strong and solid, smart,” Fowler said. “We did a lot of really good things today, so I'm really pumped.”
Fowler believes her team is comfortable with the pressures that come with being the top seed in the 16-team playoff.
She knows that her squad, with nine seniors that played on last year’s state championship team, has the maturity and poise to thrive when the stakes are at their highest.
“I think they're actually kind of used to it, and they play through it,” Fowler said. “That's part of their comfort zone. And we've lost some games this year, we've lost seven. But those seven were good losses. So, they don't roll with the high ego, they just keep working.”
Ready to Lance
Tuesday’s win sets up a rematch with fifth seed Salpointe Catholic, who the Dorados split two games against this season.
The Lancers, fresh off wins over Amphitheater and Sunrise Mountain, are 29-4-1 this season, with an explosive lineup that’s averaged 12.6 runs this season.
Santa Cruz knows how tough the Lancers will be to beat on Thursday night, having played for the team for two years before transferring to CDO.
She believes that Tuesday’s game can serve as a blueprint of success for the team, heading into a heavyweight fight on Thursday afternoon.
“This is really going to help us going into playoffs, playing Salpointe on Thursday, that's going to be exciting,” Santa Cruz said. “It got our bats going towards the end. And I feel like it just gives us the confidence we need.”
For Fowler, preparing for Thursday’s state quarterfinal game is no different than any other, as she’ll focus on preparing her girls for what should be a barnburner of a game.
“We're just going to keep doing what we're doing, and we try to work everything at practice,” she said.
Kaiser believes the team’s lofty position in the tournament gives them an extra shot of motivation, as they know they have to bring their best to match the energy of their opponents.
“It's motivational, really. I mean, knowing that every team's coming out here trying to beat you,” Kaiser said. “And I've mentioned it before, but we do have a quote in our dugout that says, ‘Beat a team so bad you leave an impression in their mind that they never want to play you again.’ I love that quote because that’s what I feel like we do here.”
Fowler trusts her players to do what’s necessary to prepare for Thursday’s battle, which is at 4 p.m. at Pima Community College.
She knows the level of institutional knowledge shared by the senior-heavy squad and that they’ll bring it against the Lancers.
“Having nine seniors. I would say they're old souls,” Fowler said. “They've been there, done that, you know, they play a lot of ball. And they stay pretty calm.”
