The message from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy assistant baseball coach Steven Ambuehl to his team Tuesday afternoon was simple: get to work.
Ambuehl, who assumed coaching duties for the Lions’ home clash with Sabino after head coach David Landrith hit the road for a conference, knows how far his team is from finding paydirt on the diamond.
The Lions’ were reacquainted with that fact Tuesday, when defending 3A state champion Sabino pounded out an 11-0 win on Pusch Ridge’s home field.
For Ambuehl, the main take away from the one-sided defeat was for his players to find motivation from their plight.
“I think there's definitely some new parts that are in place, and I think that it's always a little bit of a challenge to get everybody on board,” Ambuehl said.
Ambuehl is confident the Lions can do just that, with a wealth of talented players on their roster. The key, according to him, is for the players to take that next step in their development.
“There's always going to be a wealth of talent here in Oro Valley, and we're the recipient of that, so we're in a very good place,” he said. “And we have guys that really know the game and are willing to work hard at it and know what it takes to be good, and so we're just trying very hard every day to take positive steps forward and learn from mistakes.”
The Lions’ fate was sealed in the game’s third inning, when Pusch Ridge starting pitcher Matthew Webber allowed four runs. That frame positioned the Sabercats to take a 6-0 lead, proving far too large a deficit for the Lions to overcome.
Pusch Ridge was able to muster one hit off Sabino’s pitching staff, with junior starting pitcher Andrew Calloway and relievers Joey Parker and Mike Snyder striking out 8 batters in five innings.
Junior Zach Vincent knows that the Lions aren’t playing up to their potential to-date, with a 5-9 record so far.
Vincent, who went 0-2 on Tuesday with a flyout and a strikeout, believes the Lions will learn from their recent struggles, turning the tide in the second half of the season.
“I don't think we're playing to our potential, obviously,” Vincent said. “I just think that throughout the season, we need to develop a mindset of winning and we need to compete with these teams that we know we can play with.”
Junior shortstop Ryan Garcia knows that games like Tuesday’s are tough to go through, but that the team can learn a lot during the process.
Garcia said playing in the ultra-competitive 3A South region, alongside perennial powers like Sabino and Sahuarita, is a challenge, but that the team is ready to get to work.
“It's tough, I'll tell you that and we’ve got some good ball players, good teams,” Garcia said. “It's fun. Every time we play them. Last year, year before, it's been great games. I mean it's been fun.”
Ambuehl believes his players will come back rested and ready to work, when the Lions take the diamond against Catalina Magnet at 4 p.m. Thursday.
He’s confident Tuesday’s one-sided thumping will be a turning point for the team, taking valuable lessons into their remaining sectional contests.
“It's always fun to be able to show up and see kids that love baseball,” he said. “They come from good families, and the whole culture here is something that I think they really enjoy. And I think they understand and embrace it, and we're just very excited that these guys are here, that they're here willing to work.”
