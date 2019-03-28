The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s first set of spring sports rankings were released Thursday, with several local programs making the top 10 in their respective sport.
Among the top placed teams in the first set was Lindsey Spivey’s Mountain View boys volleyball team, which holds the top spot in the 5A division, with an 8-0 record in non-tournament games.
Softball had the most local teams in the top-16, with Ironwood Ridge ranking third overall in 5A, with a non-tournament record of 8-1, while Canyon del Oro ranks 7th overall in 4A, at 6-2. Mountain View and Marana were also in the top-16 of the first 5A release, with the Lions sliding in at ninth overall, which Marana ranks 16th overall.
The Dorados were the top ranked team in baseball, coming in at third overall in 4A, while Ironwood Ridge slotted in at 10th overall in 5A. In beach volleyball, the Nighthawks were the top-ranked team, ranking in at 7th overall in Division I, while CDO is ranked 11th overall in Division II.
The AIA’s rankings are released daily at 10 a.m., at the AIA’s website, azpreps365.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.