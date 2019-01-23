High schools across Tucson’s north side are back in action. Here’s a breakdown of the recent trials, tribulations and success of the teams in the Tucson Local Media territory.
Boys basketball
It was an up-and-down week for the six boys basketball programs on the north side of Tucson.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions won all three of their games last week, beating Sahuarita (58-45), Tanque Verde (67-52) and Thatcher (62-53).
The Lions are now 18-2 under coach Erik Michaud, with games against Safford, Catalina Magnet and Valley Christian this week.
The team was led in their victories by Lucas Elliott, who scored a team-high 13 points against Sahuarita, with Jared Clark leading the way, with 30 points against Tanque Verde. Scott Bumb was the team’s leading-scorer against Thatcher, with 21 points and nine rebounds.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons (13-5) went 2-1 over the week, falling to Salpointe Catholic, 68-57, before beating Sahuaro and Walden Grove, 52-46 and 78-52.
Senior guard Carson James led the Falcons offensively, with 22 points and 8 rebounds against the Lancers, to go with 14 points and 5 boards against Sahuaro and 30 points against Walden Grove.
Elsewhere, the Canyon del Oro Dorados split their two games, beating Vista Grande, 84-78, before falling to Casa Grande High School, 68-66.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Mountain View Lions both went 0-2, with the former losing to Marana (73-54) and Cienega (74-61), while the latter lost to Cholla (47-37) and Flowing Wells (77-51).
The Marana Tigers went 1-1 last week to move to 12-11 for the season, beating Ironwood Ridge, before falling, 67-37 to Nogales to close out the week.
Girls basketball
The six programs had an equally-turbulent week in girls basketball, with the CDO Dorados, Marana Tigers and Pusch Ridge Lions winning all of their games.
The Dorados (8-12) swept the Casa Grande schools, beating Vista Grande, 61-33, before thumping Casa Grande High School, 69-48.
Marana (14-7) beat Ironwood Ridge (38-33) and Nogales (57-36), to move their win streak to four games.
Pusch Ridge moved to 14-6 for the season, with a 63-15 win over Sahuarita, along with a 59-55 victory over Tanque Verde High School.
Ironwood Ridge split its games against Marana and Cienega (51-25), improving their record to 11-9 for the season.
Catalina Foothills (7-14) went 1-2 last week, falling to Salpointe Catholic (52-28) and Sahuaro (75-16), before beating Walden Grove (39-21) to close the week.
The Mountain View Lions lost both of their games, falling to Cholla (46-35) and Flowing Wells (41-37), falling to 9-8 for the year.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer squads had mixed success over the week, with Catalina Foothills serving as the lone team to win both its matches.
The Falcons (8-6), beat Sabino (3-2) and CDO (3-2); while the Dorados (6-5) went 0-2 over the same period, with a 2-1 overtime loss to Amphitheater to go with their one-goal defeat to the Falcons.
Ironwood Ridge fell to Buena (3-1) and Campo Verde (3-0), to fall to 4-10-1 for the season; while Marana lost its two matches, against Palo Verde (6-2) and Nogales (6-1), to fall to 1-6 this season.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy split its two matches last week, falling to Catalina Magnet, 1-0, in overtime, before beating Fountain Hills, 1-0, to improve to 10-6 this season.
The Mountain View Lions fell to 4-8-2 for the season, after losing to Casteel (2-0), Salpointe Catholic (2-0) and Flowing Wells (3-1) last week.
Girls soccer
The girls soccer teams found varying levels of success last week, with CDO falling to 11-6 for the season, losing 4-0 to Catalina Foothills in their lone match of the week.
The Falcons beat Sabino (1-0) and the Dorados, to improve to 8-6 for the year, with four-straight victories in-hand.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (14-3-2) split their games, beating Buena (6-1), before falling to Campo Verde, 6-0, to close the week.
The Marana Tigers continued their impressive season, beating Palo Verde High School (2-1) and Nogales (2-0), to improve their year-long record to 9-3.
The Mountain View Lions went 1-2 last week, falling to Casteel (5-0) and Salpointe Catholic (2-0, while blanking Flowing Wells, 6-0.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions also went 1-2 last week, falling to Palo Verde High School (2-0) and Fountain Hills (1-0), while beating Santa Rita (8-0) to improve to 5-6-1 for the year.
