We’re a fifth of the way through the high school football season, after a wild (and wet) week two on Friday night.
It was an up-and-down week for the two teams (Marana and Catalina Foothills) that were able to get their games in on Aug. 24.
The Tigers were able to earn a resounding win over Laveen’s Fairfax High School, beating the Stampede 26-0 in a monsoon to earn their second straight win to open the year.
The Falcons, on the other hand, ran into a brick wall against Glendale’s Cactus High School, falling 36-12 to end up at 1-1 for the season.
Both schools, coincidentally enough, will square off against each other this Friday, with Marana playing host to the Falcons in the lone showdown between local teams this week.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Mountain View Lions return from a week off to play Millennium of Goodyear and Higley of Gilbert, respectively.
Without further ado, here are the three players that stood out the most to me during last week’s action.
No. 3: Dominic Bynum, Catalina Foothills senior running back
Stats: 11 carries, 66 yards, 1 rushing TD
It was a rough week two for Jeff Scurran’s squad, who were routed at home by a solid Cactus squad. One of the lone silver linings for the Falcons was the performance of senior back Dominic Bynum, who scampered for 6 yards per carry and a touchdown against the Cobras. Bynum has 124 rushing yards and a score through two weeks for the Falcons, providing a consistent threat in the backfield for Scurran’s bunch this fall.
No. 2: Trenton Bourguet, Marana senior quarterback
Stats: 15/20, 225 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns/3 carries, 27 rushing yards
Bourguet, like the U.S. Postal Service, delivered for the Tigers in the rain and driving wind of a quintessential summer monsoon on Friday. The senior completed 75 percent of his passes for an average of 15 yards per completion in the team’s 26-0 shutout win, while meeting up with his younger brother, Coben, and sophomore back Isaiah Roebuck for touchdowns against the Stampede of Fairfax. Bourguet has thrown for 513 yards in two games with four passing touchdowns to 1 interception and is in peak position to improve on said stats against a Falcons defense that surrendered 236 passing yards and two touchdowns to Buena in week one and 36 points to Cactus in week two.
No. 1: Coben Bourguet, Marana junior wide receiver/cornerback
Stats: 2 catches, 39 yards, 1 receiving TD/5 tackles, 1 interception and 1 interception TD
Coben managed to one-up his older brother on Friday, snatching a wayward Stampede pass for a 39-yard interception return touchdown to open the game’s scoring. His night wasn’t over there, though, meeting up with his older brother for a 33-yard passing touchdown in the game’s second half to pull away from the Stampede. Bourguet has accumulated 99 receiving yards on 5 catches through two games, to go with nine tackles and his pick-six on the defensive side of the ball. Expect both brothers to compile huge numbers against the Falcons this week as the Tigers look to improve to 3-0 on the season.
