The Catalina Foothills boys basketball team took out a week’s worth of frustration Thursday evening.
The Falcons (8-3) used a dazzling display of crisp passes and deft shooting to bury the Canyon del Oro Dorados on the road, rolling past the home side, 71-39. Catalina Foothills entered Thursday’s contest on a two-game losing streak, having surrendered early leads against Cholla and Sabino.
The Falcons ensured an early end to their struggles, pounding the Dorados inside early, en route to a 24-4 lead at the end of the game’s opening quarter.
Much of the team’s early success came in the paint, with sophomore center Will Menaugh scoring 12 points in the opening quarter alone.
Four Falcons finished the night in double digits, with Menaugh scoring 19, Hayden Moser scoring 17, Trace Comeau scoring 12 and Carson James adding 10 more.
“Obviously we've fallen a couple of times this season, which is a bit unusual, I’d say, for our program,” James said. “I’m sure a lot of people are saying we’re off right now, that we’re in a slump. Whatever they want to call it, but honestly, we don’t feel that way at all.”
Longtime Falcons coach Doug D’Amore said his side’s recent struggles are the result of having a lack of on-court experience.
He believes the team’s effort on Thursday is indicative of how they can play when they’re focused.
“They're definitely capable, it's just part of the learning process for young kids to establish consistency,” D’Amore said. “I'm not surprised but let's see if we reproduce those results night in and night out.”
For first-year Canyon del Oro coach Jason Apodaca, Thursday’s one-sided defeat showed how far his team has to go in rebuilding process. Apodaca believes his side, which is 5-4 this season, can learn from their loss to the Falcons, better understanding how to handle playing against such a skilled opponent.
“We're still such a work in progress,” Apodaca said. “I’m disappointed in tonight, but Foothills is one of the best teams in town. They might not have played up to it yet, but they’re really talented. Hopefully this can be a building block for us. Gosh, it’s tough, but the game just keeps rolling.”
