More than 400 swimmers from Arizona took to the pool at the Oro Valley Aquatics Center over the weekend. The young athletes who competed in the event, which was sponsored by Tucson-based FAST Swimming, competed in a myriad of events, including individual and team relay races.
The complete results to the weekend’s event are listed below, with the top-three finishers from each race making the list. For complete race results, visit FAST Swimming’s website, at teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=wzasfast.
Girls (13-14) 400-meter IM
1. Elly D. Scala, Ford Aquatics (5:37.01)
2. Kyla J. Babson, Ford Aquatics (5:39.21)
3. Avery A. Johnson, Swim Neptune (5:43.81)
Girls (15-18) 400-meter IM
1. Capri M. Kalvelage, Swim Neptune (5:39.31)
2. Kennedy C. Muhs, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (5:51.91)
3. Sarah K. Dowrick Scottsdale Aquatic Club (5:57.92)
Boys (13-14) 400-meter IM
1. Eric A. Palacios, Yuma Heat (5:36.63)
2. Anden K. McKinney, Swim Neptune (5:45.16)
Boys (15-18) 400-meter IM
1. Michael S. Sexson, Scottsdale Aquatic Center (5:20.03)
2. Owen C. Litz, FAST Swimming (5:32.80)
3. Timmy V. Nikolaev, Ford Aquatics (5:37.81)
Girls 10&U 50-meter freestyle
1. Ryan K. Webb, Yuma Heat (35.41 seconds)
2. Erynn K. Johnson, Swim Neptune (35.46 seconds)
3. Gloria Y. Bai, FAST Swimming (36.32 seconds)
Girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle
1. Kristen M. Ewen, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (31.58 seconds)
2. Ireland G. Gilligan, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (32.17 seconds)
3. Rachel V. Kuczaj, Swim Neptune (32.25 seconds)
Boys 10&U 50-meter freestyle
1. Dylan D. Denison, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (36.99 seconds)
2. Amias Hollister Ivanich, Swim Neptune (37.97 seconds)
3. Mark Khoklov, Swim Neptune (37.99 seconds)
Boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle
1. Henry J. Bonomolo, Ford Aquatics (31.18 seconds)
2. Ryan A. Knight, Swim Neptune (31.83 seconds)
3. Andrew P. Litz, FAST Swimming (32.26 seconds)
Girls 11-12 800-meter freestyle
1. Nanabah Yazzie, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (11:36.51)
2. Tremell T. Flowers, Lifetime Swimming (11:37.71)
3. Briley A. Peterson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (11:45.50)
Girls 13-14 800-meter freestyle
1. Paige E. Housman, FAST Swimming (9:58.41)
2. Ava L. Peterson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (10:28.27)
3. Delainy J. Drent, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (10:31.40)
Girls 15-18 800-meter freestyle
1. Lauren G. Gamber, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (10:57.11)
2. Jamie M. Nowak, Swim Neptune (11:07.56)
3. Jessie L. Arneson, FAST Swimming (11:26.04)
Boys 11-12 800-meter freestyle
1. Caden G. Oprandy, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (11:41.65)
2. Buddy Heintz, Lifetime Swimming (12:27.20)
Boys 13-14 800-meter freestyle
1. Erik A. Palacios, HEAT Swimming (9:50.56)
2. Turner A. Flusche, Lifetime Swimming (11:20.02)
3. Conner S. Rink, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (11:21.68)
Boys 15-18 800-meter freestyle
1. Antonio Montes, HEAT Swimming (10:42.77)
2. Rafael Montes, HEAT Swimming (10:58.08)
Girls 10&U 50-meter backstroke
1. Ryan K. Webb, HEAT Swimming (40.69 seconds)
2. Raegyn L. Doak, HEAT Swimming (40.89 seconds)
3. Erynn K. Johnson, Swim Neptune (42.60 seconds)
Girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke
1. Sienna M. Westcott, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (36.49 seconds)
2. Heidi A. Sexson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (38.53 seconds)
3. Ireland G. Gilligan, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (38.54 seconds)
Boys 10&U 50-meter backstroke
1. Jayden T. Rodriguez, HEAT Swimming (45.33 seconds)
2. Amias Hollister Ivanich, Swim Neptune (45.68 seconds)
3. Mark Khoklov, Swim Neptune (46.11 seconds)
Boys 11-12 50-meter backstroke
1. Marco A. Martin, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (37.31 seconds)
2. Daniel R. Shapiro, Sahuarita Stingrays (38.12 seconds)
3. Andrew P. Litz, FAST Swimming (38.59 seconds)
Girls 10&U 50-meter breaststroke
1. Shea E. Oenning, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (48.47 seconds)
2. Allie Y. Tam, Swim Neptune (49.17 seconds)
3. Fabiola I. Martin, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (52.29 seconds)
Girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke
1. Jade N. Gay, Sierra Vista Tsunami (42.63 seconds)
2. Rachel V. Kuczaj, Swim Neptune (42.71 seconds)
3. Dakota R. Scott, Swim Neptune (42.81 seconds)
Boys 10&U 50-meter breaststroke
1. Talan E. Denison, Scottsdale Aquatic Center (52.02 seconds)
2. Mark Khoklov, Swim Neptune (52.62 seconds)
3. Amias Hollister Ivanich, Swim Neptune (52.75 seconds)
Boys 11-12 50-meter breaststroke
1. Terry Li, Swim Neptune (43.53 seconds)
2. Diego J. Silva, Swim Neptune (44.45 seconds)
3. Kimball Lindahl, Lifetime Swimming (46.16 seconds)
Girls 10&U 50-meter fly
1. Reagan K. Lisle, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (43.22 seconds)
2. Aashi Singhai, Swim Neptune (44.89 seconds)
3. Allie Y. Tam, Swim Neptune (45.18 seconds)
Girls 11-12 50-meter fly
1. Ava Moody, Lifetime Swimming (34.68 seconds)
2. Annie J. Holbrook, HEAT Swimming (35.57 seconds)
3. Wren S. Smith, Ford Aquatics (35.80 seconds)
Boys 10&U 50-meter fly
1. Mark Khoklov, Swim Neptune (43.07 seconds)
2. Aleks M. Wolert, Ventana Canyon (46.56 seconds)
3. Amias Hollister Ivanich, Swim Neptune (46.86 seconds)
Boys 11-12 50-meter fly
1. Ethan P. Engelhardt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (35.54 seconds)
2. Nicolas Acero, HEAT Swimming (35.79 seconds)
3. Nathaniel E. Malcolm, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (35.94 seconds)
Girls 13-14 100-meter freestyle
1. Delainey F. Christensen, Ford Aquatics (1:04.77)
2. Olivia G. Prelog, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:05.30)
3. Tiffany K. Corella, Unaffiliated (1:05.79)
Girls 15-18 100-meter freestyle
1. Kennedy C. Muhs, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:05.41)
T-2. Julia C. Otto, FAST Swimming (1:05.97)
T-2. Carrie Hart, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:05.97)
Boys 13-14 100-meter freestyle
1. Eduardo S. Flynn, Lifetime Swimming (1:03.54)
2. Steven T. Azarian, Unaffiliated (1:04.18)
3. Jameson Perreault-Perez, Scottsdale Aquatic Center (1:04.31)
Boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle
1. Tyler A. Del Rio, Lifetime Swimming (59.18 seconds)
2. Michael S. Sexson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (59.24 seconds)
3. Thaddeus C. Gray, Swim Neptune (1:00.41)
Girls 13-14 200-meter backstroke
1. Samantha A. Kuczaj, Swim Neptune (2:40.75)
2. Ava L. Peterson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2:41.66)
3. Elly D. Scala, Ford Aquatics (2:42.35)
Girls 15-18 200-meter backstroke
1. Isabella T. Sexson, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2:40.97)
2. Capri M. Kalvelage, Swim Neptune (2:41.71)
3. Lucy McLaughlin, Tucson J Stingrays (2:46.24)
Team Standings:
Girls
1. Scottsdale Aquatic Club (901)
2. Swim Neptune (475.5)
3. FAST Swimming (359.5)
4. Tucson Ford Aquatics (265)
5. Yuma Heat (123)
6. Lifetime Arizona Swim Team (122)
7. Sahuarita Stingrays (78)
8. Ventana Canyon Swim Team (61)
9. Unattached (35)
10. South West Aquatic Sports (30)
11. Tucson J Stingrays Swim Team (23)
12. Sierra Vista Tsunami Team (13)
13. San Manuel Sea Lions (6)
Boys
1. Swim Neptune (444)
2. Scottsdale Aquatic Center (409)
3. FAST Swimming (292)
4. Yuma Heat (285)
5. Sahuarita Stingrays (192)
6. Tucson Ford Aquatics (180)
7.Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team (154)
8. Unattached (73)
9. South West Aquatic Sport (59)
10. San Manuel Sea Lions (32)
11. Sierra Vista Tsunami Swim Team (27)
12. Tucson J Stingrays Swim Team (13)
13. Ventana Canyon Swim Team (10)
