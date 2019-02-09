The course of Friday’s 4A play-in game between Catalina Foothills and Prescott Valley’s Bradshaw Mountain High School was decided shortly after the opening tip.
The two squads, who entered as the 11th and 22nd seeded teams in the play-in round, traded a few baskets before the Falcons’ brisk pace and sharp shooting buried the Bears, 70-32.
It was a fitting first step for a Foothills squad that’s looking to one-up its semifinal appearance a year ago. Friday’s victory serves as the first step in that quest.
Senior guard Carson James, who scored eight points in the team’s one-sided victory, said the Falcons are dialed-in on their shared goal of making another playoff run.
“This is really why you're playing," he said. "The regular season is important, but for us we use that as a tool to get us ready for this moment. When you're putting everything towards these games, that's why you're here, this is why you want to play, for these games right here.”
The Falcons certainly looked the part on Friday, jumping out to an 18-4 lead at the end of the game’s opening quarter, before taking a 30-point lead at the half.
Eight members of Doug D’Amore’s Foothills team scored in Friday’s clash, and Trace Comeau lead the squad with 14 points.
D'Amore said he didn’t need to offer much motivating heading into the contest; his players were already embracing the task at-hand against a Bears squad that went 13-10 during the regular season.
“It's a playoff game, so you respect every opponent that comes in here,” D’Amore said. “I think we played our game. We started out strong, we started out with good teamwork and momentum, and it's going to carry itself through.”
Junior forward Hayden Moser, who finished with 10 points in the victory, said playing in the ultra-competitive world of postseason basketball is a unique experience that’s equal parts enthralling and nerve-wracking.
“If you lose you go home, it's just scary,” Moser said. “You’ve got to bring your A-game. You never know what could happen.”
The Falcons next game in the state playoffs will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12 against an as-of-yet undetermined team.
