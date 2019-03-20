Howling wind was no match for the right arm of Canyon del Oro junior pitcher Amya Legarra last Friday afternoon.
Legarra, who has assumed the No. 1 pitching role for the Dorados (6-2, 2-0) this season, threw a gem against the Catalina Foothills Falcons, tossing seven shutout innings in an 8-0 Dorados victory.
Legarra’s offensive colleagues picked up the slack as well, with Sabrina Garcia and Mia Campos smashing home runs in the win. The junior pitcher attributed much of her success against the Falcons to the steady relationship she’s built with catcher Elizubeth Billington.
“We are really in tune with each other right now,” Legarra said. “I think that’s a big deal and I really trust my defense.”
Longtime CDO assistant coach Kevin Glynn attributes much of the team’s success to Legarra’s stellar pitching performance.
“Maya had a great time on the mound, and they played well,” Glynn said. “And we always have room for improvement, so we tried to get better offensively, and work to get better.”
Glynn, who spoke for himself and longtime CDO coach Kelly Fowler, talked about how much progress Legarra’s made with her pitches of-late.
“She’s just more focused,” he said. “I mean, her pitches are just that much better than they were,” Glynn said. “She throws a strike anytime she wants. She gets misses as much as she wants to. And you know somebody’s going to chase, so she’s pretty dialed in.”
Glynn said he and Fowler have hammered home the importance of starting fast in games, with games against perennial powers Sahuaro and Salpointe Catholic on the other side of their spring break.
He believes the team will do what they need to with their week off to do just that, ahead of their next game, against the Cougars Thursday, March 28.
“We talked about was just having a more explosive start,” Glynn said. “You know, not waiting for things to happen. Make things happen early and that’s what we’ll get better at.”
Legarra believes this year’s squad has a real shot at contending for a 4A state title, a year after getting bounced by the Lancers in the consolation round.
