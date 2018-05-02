History was made last Tuesday afternoon on a strip of sand pits tucked between the asphalt student parking lot and lush green practice fields of Ironwood Ridge High school.
The feat accomplished by two dozen Nighthawks serves as a proper conclusion of a three-year rags to riches story.
Those young athletes, who endured practicing in a dirt and rock-filled volleyball pit at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park for two years, christened a facility of their own this spring—launching a season to remember for Coach Bill Lang and his players.
Lang’s team accomplished what’s been a year-long goal of theirs on Tuesday, defeating Phoenix’s Deer Valley High School 4-1 in the first round of the Division I state beach volleyball playoffs.
The victory, the first playoff win in the program’s three-year existence, was a dream come true for Lang.
“It’s great for the kids. I mean, that was one of their goals this year, to not only make it to state, but to win,” Lang said. “You know? It’s nothing for me. I just, I’m glad I get to facilitate this for them. You know, that part of the journey.”
The journey Lang references began three years ago, when voters approved a $58 million bond, which included funding for beach volleyball courts at Amphitheater, Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge high schools.
The long and winding road toward having a facility of their own made last week’s victory extra sweet for senior Nighthawks, like Breanna Boch and Taylor Salese.
Both women have been around since the program’s inception, providing a greater appreciation of the program’s new digs.
“It means a lot, because we’ve come a long way,” Boch said. “From the very start, it was just like at practicing at a totally different place, and we had these minimum things. It was just so little, and it’s just grown so much over the years. And, I’m just so proud of this program, to be a part of it.”
Lang is optimistic that other schools will build beach volleyball in Southern Arizona, as have many in the Phoenix area.
Lang said he believes that the sport is on the upswing, backed up by its surge in popularity over the past half-decade, growing from 3.87 million players nationwide in 2011 to 5.49 million in 2016, according to sports statistics website Statista.com.
“There are facilities around Tucson. I’m hoping that watching what we were able to do more and more schools will realize, ‘you know, how easy it is to start,’” he said. “It’s hard to build the facility, but it’s definitely easy to start a program.”
There’s certainly room for growth in the region, with the three Amphitheater schools and parochial powerhouse Salpointe Catholic being the only Tucson schools to offer beach volleyball.
Lang is hopeful that other high schools will look to them for inspiration going forward, so the sport can continue to grow in the region.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen right now in the current climate,” he said. “But definitely if funding improves next year, then maybe school districts will say, ‘Oh, okay, we can afford another coach. The no-brainer of all of it is it’s a Title IX. You adopt this, and you solve a lot of Title IX issues. And so, we’re hopeful that schools will look at that and come into the fold. We would love to see more southern Arizona schools get into it.”
Salese is thrilled that the new beach volleyball facility gives them a proper place to train and practice, allowing them to compete with more established programs to the north.
“It’s exciting, and I think we’re just really blessed to see how far we’ve come and all the progress we’ve made against teams in Phoenix, because they’re really good,” she said. “And now we’re able to compete and beat some of these really good teams. Anything you pretty much throw at us we’re able to take. Just take and work with it.”
Home court advantage
Perhaps the greatest benefit of having a quartet of beach pits for players is the ability to build the endurance required to play the fast-paced beach game.
Both Boch and Salese discussed how important it is to be able to train for matches on a similar surface to what they’ll face in Phoenix.
The players said they believe the addition of the courts was the deciding factor in the team’s decisive win on Tuesday.
“In previous years, we wouldn’t be in the best shape. We’re in the top shape that we’ve ever been, with sand like this,” Boch said. “And, we can go to Phoenix and still compete, compared to previous years when we were just practicing in dirt. We would go to Phoenix and get obliterated because we weren’t in shape.”
For Lang, the excitement of starting the school’s beach volleyball program is similar to the experience he had starting the boys’ volleyball teams at CDO and Ironwood Ridge.
The Nighthawks season came to a close on Wednesday, April 25 against top-seed Sandra Day O’Connor, who beat Lang’s team 4-1, closing the book on a successful 9-3 campaign for the team.
The longtime coach loves the sport of volleyball in all its variants and is thrilled to have the chance to guide the Nighthawks to new heights.
“I knew some of the sacrifices you had to make, personally and professionally to start [a volleyball program],” Lang said. “Some of the money that I’d have to put in. Some of the money the players had to put in. The time I’d have to give up. So, you know, we knew what to do with everything to start it. So, that was exciting, and I’m thrilled to be here for this.”
