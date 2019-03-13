We’re reaching the apex of the spring sports season in Southern Arizona, with baseball, softball and beach volleyball hitting full swing.
Several programs in each sport have set themselves up for the postseason already, winning big games right and left.
Here’s how each squad in the region fared over the past seven days on the respective playing surfaces of northwest Tucson.
Baseball
The six baseball programs of the northwest faced disparate results last week, with several teams going unbeaten during the stretch.
The Canyon del Oro Dorados went 3-0 last week, defeating Walden Grove (11-2), Mountain View (7-1) and Sabino (11-7), improving to 4-2-1 this season.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons continued their hot start under coach James Baldwin, beating Pueblo (6-5) and Palo Verde via forfeit to improve to 7-2.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks continued their fast start under Kevin Baker, beating Salpointe Catholic (8-4), Rincon/University (16-4) and Desert View (13-3), to improve to 6-2.
The Marana Tigers split their two games last week, beating Empire (14-2), before falling to Sahuaro, 6-1.
The Pusch Ridge Lions had the same fate, falling to Valley Christian, 12-2, before beating Amphitheater, 11-1.
The Mountain View Lions fell to 3-6 this year, after beating Tucson High School, 9-2, then losing to CDO and Sunnyside (12-1).
Softball
The same programs had an equally up-and-down week, with the CDO Dorados and Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks going 2-1, and Pusch Ridge going 2-0.
The Dorados defeated Walden Grove (13-0) and Mountain View (2-1), before falling to Sabino, 4-3.
The Nighthawks fell to Salpointe Catholic, 12-7, before beating Rincon/University (13-5) and Desert View (10-0).
The Marana Tigers went 1-3 last week, falling to Empire (12-5), Sahuaro (6-3) and Sahuarita (7-6), while beating Catalina Foothills, 11-1.
The Falcons of CFHS lost to Marana, before beating Pueblo (9-5) and Palo Verde (32-2) to close their week.
The Mountain View Lions beat Tucson (8-4) and Sunnyside (12-2), before falling to CDO to close out their week.
Pusch Ridge beat Valley Christian (19-2) and Amphitheater (17-0), to move to 3-2 for the season.
Boys volleyball
The boys programs of northwest Tucson saw varying levels of success, with the Mountain View Lions leading the way.
The Lions (9-2) swept CDO and Tucson High School, before going 5-2 overall during the Cougar Invitational tournament over the weekend.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons fell to 1-2 for the season, getting swept by Rincon/University, before beating Desert View, 3-1.
CDO went 1-2 last week, getting swept by Mountain View, before falling, 3-1 to Ironwood Ridge and beating Sabino, 3-1.
Marana lost its lone match of the week, falling in straight sets to Salpointe Catholic to move to 1-2 for the season.
Beach volleyball
The three beach volleyball programs in our midst saw varying levels of success last week, with Ironwood Ridge leading the way.
The Nighthawks swept Marana and Amphitheater, 5-0, to improve their yearlong record to 4-1 on the beach.
The CDO Dorados beat Chandler Prep, 3-2, in their lone match of the week, moving to 3-1 this season.
The Marana Tigers remain winless in their first beach volleyball campaign, falling to Amphitheater (3-2) and Ironwood Ridge, to fall to 0-4 this season.
