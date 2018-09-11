Welcome to another week of the high school football season, with sectional play looming large on the horizon.
It was a banner week for several local high schools last Friday night, led by the Marana Tigers, who blanked Desert View 35-0 to improve to 4-0.
Meanwhile, Canyon del Oro, thanks to the larger-than-life exploits of sophomore running back Stevie Rocker, cruised over neighbor Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 33-7, in the first-ever matchup between the two schools.
It was a tough week for Jeff Scurran’s Catalina Foothills team and Clarence ‘Bam’ McRae’s Mountain View squad, who each added a loss to the year.
This week provides a plethora of tantalizing matchups, highlighted by the undefeated Tigers hosting Gilbert powerhouse Williams Field.
The Dorados host district rival Amphitheater on Friday, trying to extend their win streak to three games, while Mountain View looks to get back on track against Tucson High School.
Without further ado, here are the players that stood out the most in an action-packed week four last Friday:
3. Dominic Bynum (Catalina Foothills senior running back)
Stats: 16 carries, 195 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Bynum was a bright-spot for Scurran’s team in an otherwise abysmal Friday night against regional foe Sabino, with the senior galloping for more than 12 yards per carry. Bynum has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Falcons this fall, earning 319 rushing yards and two touchdowns through three weeks. His performance gives the Falcons a full-head of confidence heading into their bye week, as the team looks to right their early season struggles before the start of regional play against Pueblo on Sept. 21.
2. Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro sophomore running back)
Stats: 15 carries, 213 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD/1 catch, 30 yards, 1 receiving TD
I’d like to put Rocker atop this week’s list, for no other reason than his insane 68-yard rushing touchdown in the first half of the Dorados’ 33-7 win over Pusch Ridge. I can’t do that, however, because of the effort put in by our number-one athlete of the week (who I won’t tip off just yet), but Rocker is a top-notch number-two selection. The sophomore has made the insane look mundane this season, with 611 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns in three games, with back-to-back 200+ yard performances against Apache Junction and Pusch Ridge. Look for Rocker to keep up his torrid start against an Amphitheater team that surrendered 384 rushing yards to the Flowing Wells Caballeros in Friday’s 40-12 defeat.
1. Trenton Bourguet (Marana senior quarterback)
Stats: 17/24, 254 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns (0 interceptions)/11 carries, 151 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
What else can you say about the man that’s on pace to break every major passing record in Arizona Division 5A history? Bourguet has been a passing (and running) machine for the Tigers this season, with 1,031 passing and 276 rushing yards in four games. The senior currently ranks 7th across all divisions in passing yards this season and has 6,183 passing yards in his career. He’s got decent shot at reaching the Division 5A career passing record of 8,377 yards set by Dalton Sneed of Scottsdale’s Horizon High School. To reach that goal, Bourguet has to average 365.7 passing yards per game in the 10-game regular season, or 274.2 yards per game if the Tigers are able to reach this year’s state quarterfinal round. Whether Bourguet is able to do that or not is a matter for another day, as we should sit back and enjoy watching him assail opposing defenses in weekly increments while we can. It will be interesting to watch Bourguet against a stacked Williams Field secondary that includes future college stars Noa Pola-Gates and Jadon Pearson, who have an interception apiece in four games for the Black Hawks.
