Matt Johnson named Mountain View football coach
The search for the next Mountain View High School football coach is over, and a face familiar to the region is taking over.
Matt Johnson, who served in the same role at Ironwood Ridge, was confirmed as the school's newest coach on Thursday night by the Marana Unified School District Governing Board, replacing Clarence 'Bam' McRae, whose contract was not renewed after last season.
Mountain View Athletic Director Nathan Orelup said the decision to hire Johnson, who posted an 85-35 record in 10 seasons at the Oro Valley school, was simple.
"Mountain View is excited to announce the hiring of Matt Johnson as the next coach of our football program," Orelup told to Tucson Local Media via email after the Thursday decision. "Coach Johnson brings a proven record of success and program building with him to this position. We are excited for what the future holds for the football program and the school as a whole."
Johnson left Ironwood Ridge Thursday, Jan. 10, citing a desire to start fresh after a decade at the school.
The longtime high school coach, who played for legendary Amphitheater High School coach Vern Fredli, said he's ready to get started with the Lions.
"I am really excited to be the next Head Football Coach at Mountain View," Johnson said. "The Mountain Lions have a tremendous history of success in football and I can’t wait to meet the players and parents next Thursday to begin this chapter."
