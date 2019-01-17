The girls basketball season has officially reached its fever pitch in Southern Arizona, with several local teams asserting their will.
Two teams in particular, in Tory Perez’s Marana Tigers and Lonnie Tvrdy’s Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions, are sitting pretty in their respective divisions.
The Tigers are 12-7 this season, with an unblemished 3-0 mark against fellow 5A Southern region foes.
The Lions, meanwhile, sit at 12-6 for the season, with a 1-1 mark against 3A South opponents this season.
Both squads qualified for the state playoffs last year and seem destined to do much the same this spring.
They’ve done so, thanks to the efforts of the players listed below, with deep rosters full of talented players that are hitting their mark at the right time.
Without further ado, here’s who led the way over the past seven days in northwest Tucson:
3. Antoinette Audiss (Marana junior guard)
Stats: 10.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 5 assists per game
Audiss was electric in the Tigers’ 47-16 stomping of Cienega on Tuesday, Jan. 10, scoring 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The junior also pulled down five rebounds and dished out 6 assists in the one-sided victory, before filling the stat sheet in the team’s 51-38 win over Buena on Friday night, with 6 boards and 4 assists in the victory. The junior seems to be the perfect fit at the point guard position for first-year coach Tory Perez, with the Tigers sitting pretty in a tough region, heading into the home stretch.
2. Anabella Muscoreil (Marana junior forward)
Stats: 16.5 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game
The junior forward once again found a way to torch her competition last week, scoring 18 and 15 points in the team’s two victories, while grabbing 8 and 6 rebounds in wins over Cienega and Buena. Muscoreil has been a one-woman wrecking machine for the Tigers this season, averaging 15.7 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game for Marana. She has a legit claim of being the best player in Southern Arizona this season, alongside CDO star Tianna Carter.
1. Sydney Soto (Pusch Ridge Christian Academy sophomore forward)
Stats: 20 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks
The sophomore forward had her best high school game to-date against the Catalina Magnet Trojans on Jan. 8, scoring a game-high 20 points, while pulling down 15 rebounds for the Lions in a 71-25 victory. Soto only averaged 3 points per game over her next two appearances, but was dominant against the Trojans, so she earns a spot on this list. The 5’10 sophomore forward showed unblemished potential in the team’s demolition of Catalina Magnet, presenting a rising star in our midst. It’ll be interesting to see if Soto, who is averaging 16.7 minutes of playing time this season, will get a chance to showcase her skills down the stretch, as she’s shown an innate rebounding prowess that’s rarely seen by someone her age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.