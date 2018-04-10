Alfonso Rivas stepped up to the plate with the chance to rewrite the course of the University of Arizona’s baseball season.
Rivas, who was hitless in his first three at-bats in Sunday’s series finale against fourth-ranked Oregon State, had a golden opportunity to be the hero. His task was simple, drive the ball into the outfield so teammate Matt Fraizer could score the winning run from third.
It was a turn of events that seemed impossible in the game’s middle innings, when Arizona blew a 2-0 lead, surrendering five unanswered runs.
Rivas had the opportunity to erase the team’s early season struggles, with eight of the team’s 11 losses coming by one run margins.
He found salvation in the form of a belt-high cement mixer of a slider off the hand of Beaver All-American reliever Jake Mulholland, slashing the pitch deep into the Southern Arizona sky for a game-winning single.
It was a 6-5 win that no one saw coming, but that meant the world to the Wildcats.
Coach Jay Johnson was especially pleased by Rivas’ heroics and the way his team responded to adversity against a nationally-ranked program.
“We’ve had some adversity and it’s not strange to any of us because the game is really hard, but they’re punching through it,” Johnson said. “And it’s not getting any easier. I mean, there’s a long way to go. But what a great day for our program.”
It wasn’t the first walk-off hit of Rivas’ career, but it was one of the sweetest that he can remember.
The San Diego native said he wasn’t worried about his hitless day at the plate entering his final at-bat, knowing he’d get a pitch to hit. He made sure the Beavers paid for their mistake.
“All those moments, all that success starts kind of coming back, makes me feel really good,” Rivas said. “And I was really good, I was really comfortable at the plate. I’d say my most comfortable at bat of today. And, yeah, I got a pitch up in the zone, a slider and drove it the other way.”
Tournament dreams stay afloat
Sunday’s win, in combination with the team’s 14-5 demolition of the Beavers on Saturday, resuscitates the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
Johnson’s team has an RPI of 52, sixth-best out of the 11 teams that play in the Pac-12 (Colorado doesn’t have a team).
They’ve won 10 out of its last 12 games, improving their record to 19-11 this season, and 4-5 in conference play.
More importantly for Johnson, the Wildcats showed intestinal fortitude in not caving late on Sunday, punching their way off the ropes and earning a much-needed win.
“The best part about today was it wasn’t smooth sailing and they stayed with it, and I think they got a little glimpse of what the best version of themselves is for the first time this year,” Johnson said. “And that’s important.”
The Wildcats have a long way to go still to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, but feel confident that they have what it takes to stay hot on the field.
“[The win] gives us momentum,” Rivas said. “We have a template now of what we need to do to be successful on the field. And we’ve been following that for the past few days. And we’re just going to keep moving forward with that.”
Johnson knows that the best teams are forged in the fire of conference play, and that it takes talent, hard work and a fair dose of luck to make it to the postseason.
He’s confident that Sunday’s series-clinching win is the first step in that direction.
“Over the course of a great season, you’re going to lose games, you’re going to face adversity,” Johnson said. “A lot of games are decided by three or four pitches. You don’t know when they’re going to come. And lucky for us, a lot of those pitches came at the end of the game.”
It was the thing of dreams for Rivas, racing around the bases as a swarm of red-clad teammates chased after him for a celebratory dog pile behind the pitcher’s mound.
It was a moment Rivas won’t soon forget and a victory that could rewrite the course of the Wildcats’ season.
“It’s awesome. As a little kid you dream to get that walk off hit. You want that cooler dumped on you,” Rivas said. “So yeah, all those emotions are kicking in and it’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling. And I wish it for every single one of us.”
