In the movie “Invictus,” a rabid South African rugby fan explains, “Soccer is a gentleman’s game played by hooligans, while rugby is a hooligan’s game played by gentlemen.” Here in Arizona, it’s also a hooligan’s game played by, among others, eight-year-old girls.
Or so we learned at the Rugby Arizona Youth Rugby Championships at Naranja Park last Saturday. Numerous teams from the Valley of the Sun, as well as squads from Tucson and Sahuarita, took part in several different age-level playoff games and championships. Action started early in the morning on four different fields and carried on through mid-afternoon.
The teams were well-coached and the parents well-behaved. I did find myself wondering why, in a sport as rough as rugby, helmets weren’t mandatory. Rugby Arizona Secretary Angela Wagner-Gabbard informed me that helmets aren’t necessary because the players are taught from an early age the proper tackling technique, one in which the head is not involved in any way. Okay, sounds good.
There was a sign on the huge banner that served as the shade-producing back panel of a tent for members of the Phoenix Firebirds group. It had a big picture of the Firebird logo and a list of the various age-level teams under the organization’s umbrella. As I was walking by, something on the banner caught my eye. One of the teams listed was “U-8 No-Contact Rugby.”
It brought to mind Stevie, the title character’s best friend on “Malcolm in the Middle.” Malcolm and Stevie were both members of the Krelboynes, the super-nerdy kids in the gifted class at school. Stevie wore thick glasses, was confined to a wheelchair, had only one lung to go along with his severe asthma, and also had a multitude of allergies. One night, Malcolm was going to have a sleepover at Stevie’s house, so, as a treat, Stevie’s mom decided to make pizza. But, because of Stevie’s allergies, it was announced that it would be “meatless, cheese-less and sauce-less pizza.”
Malcolm said, “Dude, that’s just bread!”
I tried to visualize non-contact rugby, but couldn’t do it. When I got home, I looked it up and it turns out that it’s like flag football. That’s probably a good idea, considering that it’s played by girls and boys age 8 and under.
As is often seen in youth club sports, there’s one kid who is just head and shoulders better than everybody else. There are multiple possible explanations for this. The kid might be at the perfect age, born a couple days before the cutoff date. Maybe he/she is just blessed with early physical maturity, being able to negotiate with relative ease the blind curve of adolescence. Or maybe a parent is a coach with lots of free time.
Whatever the case, this one kid on the Eclipse team from Phoenix was just plain ridiculous. He was faster, stronger and savvier than everybody else. He ran wild the entire game. When he felt like passing, he did so with precision. But mostly, he just ran like the wind, scoring one try after another, shedding tacklers along the way as though he were covered with Vaseline. And through it all, his hair remained PERFECT!
I actually played rugby many, many pounds ago. When I was the Sports Editor of the UA campus paper, The Daily Wildcat, the late and legendary Dave Sitton (the Godfather of local rugby) came to the office, trying to get an article written about the UA club team he was starting. He got the article and then talked me into playing. The sport was the perfect mix of running, strategy and (mostly) controlled violence. I even scrimmaged with his men’s team, the Magpies, for a while, but then I got married and my wife said that she preferred a husband who had all of his teeth (except the wisdom one).
I remained good friends with Dave until he passed away in 2013 at the way-too-young age of 58. Dave was firmly convinced that rugby would sometime elbow its way into the crowded American sports scene, while I felt that it would, at best, be a niche activity, known to (but wildly loved by) a select few. It’s like what someone said about that other sport that has rabid fans around the world. “Soccer is the next big thing in the United States…and it always will be.”
Dave would have been happy with the scene at Naranja Park. Boys and girls from 8 to 18 playing the sport he loved. It was especially impressive to witness the culmination of a season that might not have happened at all due to the pandemic. But the folks at Rugby Arizona pulled it off and are looking for bigger and better things in the years to come.
Perhaps the hooligans’ game might catch on, after all.
EXTRA POINTS: Ironwood Ridge senior infielder Tae Hyung Kim is swinging a torrid bat. The first-place Nighthawks hold a slim one-game lead over Marana in the 5A Sonoran Region heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. Kim is batting .475. Marana is being led by seniors Cameron Basaldua (hitting .417) and Isaiah Roebuck (.368).
• The logjam continues atop the 5A Sonoran in softball, with all three Northwest team within a half-game of each other. Mountain View and Ironwood Ridge are 6-2 and Marana is 5-2. Ironwood Ridge travels to Marana tomorrow (4/22) for a game that might decide the conference championship. Hailie Mann leads Mountain View with a .571 batting average and 16 runs batted in.
• Junior Peter Pisciotta of Canyon Del Oro had his five-game winning streak in tennis singles snapped last week in a loss to Catalina Foothills, but he is still almost a lock for state with a 14-5 overall record, 7-3 in singles and 7-2 in doubles.
• The Dorados girls saw their perfect season come to an end with a decisive 9-0 loss to defending state champion Catalina Foothills. It marked the first losses for several Dorado players, including junior Jamie Black, who is now 8-1 in singles and 7-1 in doubles.
• At Amphi, the girls doubles team of juniors Mi Meh and Leilani Ioane-Napeahi has won six straight matches, one of the best marks at the school in years. They have an outside shot of making it to State. (Full disclosure: I’m their coach.)
