Zaylie Calderon lashed out at a belt-high fastball in the first inning of Mountain View’s 2-0 victory over Sahuaro on Tuesday.
The junior drilled the yellow ball deep into the Tucson sky, over the head of the Cougars’ center fielder, pelting the base of the chain-link fence.
Calderon was able to race around the bases, scoring on a leadoff inside-the-park home run for the Lions.
That run was all that the team would need, thanks to the pitching mastery of sophomore Jessica Niegocki.
Niegocki threw a complete game shutout for Coach Ramon De La Ossa and company, spreading out five Cougar hits in seven innings.
The sophomore was more than happy to pass off her pitching acumen to the play of her teammates, saying their timely fielding kept her out of trouble.
“Honestly, I couldn't have done it without my team,” Niegocki said. “They had my back on every single ball I threw, and it was really nice to trust them.”
Niegocki also added two hits for De La Ossa, scoring the team’s second run in the opening inning on a single by teammate Ashley Ketchum.
Confidence booster
Tuesday’s result was a sign of what the Lions, who are 13-11 this season, can do when everything is clicking.
“It definitely reassured everybody on the team of what we can do,” Calderon said. “So, it'll hopefully set us on good path for the rest of the year.”
De La Ossa, in his first season coaching the Lions, has resuscitated a Mountain View program that hasn’t had a winning record since the 2012-13 season.
De La Ossa is content with how the team is approaching each game, and how well his team has handled themselves against a tough stretch of opponents.
“I'm very happy where we're at right now, mentally, as a team, because, being my first year, you want to implement a culture, and you hope the girls buy-in,” De La Ossa said. “I'm lucky to have a really great senior leadership. I have a big senior class, and, to me, that was paramount, getting the seniors to buy-in.”
De La Ossa’s coaching philosophy has won over his players, who enjoy how passionate and insightful he is about the intricacies of the game.
“He's definitely more involved with us,” Calderon said. “He's pretty good lines of communications with us as far as how we feel, and things to adjust on. That's probably the best we've had in a few years.”
De La Ossa knows how tough the coaching turnover has been on Mountain View’s players, being the third coach in as many years.
“that was my deal when I got this job, was I plan on being here long-term,” De La Ossa said. “I plan on making the most of it here, and I'm glad the seniors did buy-in. They have bought-in, and the rest of the girls have followed suit, so definitely our culture is taking over.”
For De La Ossa, coaching is a labor of love, in doing his part to spread his passion for the game with his players, so they can have a chance at playing the sport at the next level.
“I love advocating for these young kids and watching the girls who do want to play at the college level,” De La Ossa said. “Giving them a good platform to get noticed, and seen, and hone in on their skills as they go on to play college ball.”
The first-year Mountain View coach believes that softball can help build a brighter future for his players, opening doors that seemed impossible.
“I love seeing them succeed, not just in softball, but in the game of life,” De La Ossa said. “I want to see them be successful, and softball's a great way to do it.”
