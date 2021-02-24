As the 2021 Cologuard Classic returns to Omni Tucson National Resort this week, the Pima County Health Department is now allowing a limited number of spectators on-site during the PGA TOUR Champions tournament.
Attendance will be limited to fewer than 200 spectators per day for the weekend pro tournament that kicks off on Friday, according to PCHD officials. However, the pro-am event on Wednesday and Thursday will not have fan participation.
Tickets for the event will not be available to the general public in accordance with the health department’s orders, according to tournament chairman Dennis Caldwell. Instead, this weekend links loving event-goers will be local colorectal cancer survivors and select sponsors. Fans who previously purchased tickets will be offered a full refund or receive a credit for 2022 Cologuard Classic tickets.
“We respect the Pima County Health Department’s decision to limit fans and appreciate the open dialogue we’ve had with Dr. Theresa Cullen over the last several months,” Caldwell said. “Our disappointment that we cannot welcome thousands of golf fans to this year’s tournament is tempered by our commitment to the health and safety of our community. “
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s tournament will feature a field of 81 players, including last year’s champion Bernhard Langer, five-time major champion Phil Mickelson and 2017 Cologuard Tournament champion Tom Lehman, who will be competing for a $1.7 million purse. The tournament winner will receive $255,000 and 255 points toward the Charles Schwab Cup, a points-based competition tallied throughout the Champions Tour season.
Local colorectal survivor Justin Hughes will be participating in his fourth year of the pro-am event. In years past, he has partnered up with Lehman twice and once with PGA Tour Champions player Billy Andrade. This year, Hughes is shooting next to Payne Steward Award recipient Steve Stricker, who placed fifth in his debut showing at the 2020 Cologuard Classic.
In 2014, Hughes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 34 but was able to recover after a year of treatment and is since living cancer-free.
“I specifically remember my mouth dropped wide open when I found out. I was completely shocked,” Hughes said. “Fortunately, the doctor who diagnosed me said my age was working for me. Luckily, it hadn’t spread to any major organs and chemotherapy didn’t knock me off my feet for a year.”
Hughes said he began volunteering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance soon after beating cancer. While working with the CCA, he was invited to participate in the 2017 Cologuard Classic pro-am and shot the best game of his life, he said.
“The first year I played in the program was one of the best days I’ve ever had on the golf course,” Hughes said. “I can’t remember what my score was but I know I played really well despite not knowing what it was going to be like playing alongside Tom Lehman. I was super nervous.”
The opportunity allows Hughes to help bring awareness to the issue of colon cancer in young people while playing in a tournament he’s watched as a child, back when it was named the Tucson Open, he said.
“Life after cancer makes you want to do more. This [colon cancer] is traditionally viewed as an older person’s disease and with the rise in colon cancer rates in young people, I wanted to be an ambassador for young-onset colorectal cancer,” Hughes said. “I got lucky and it’s kind of gone full circle. I grew up going to that tournament in the 1980s and to be a part of it, especially with Cologuard, relates very closely to my life.”
