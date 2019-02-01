The Ironwood Ridge High School Nighthawks celebrated winning a section championship in modest fashion Thursday night. The girls soccer squad clinched the title in a 4-0 drumming of the Marana Tigers, capping off an unblemished 5-0 record against 5A Southern region foes.
The team celebrated with the usual back-slaps and high-fives that have followed all of the team’s 18 regular season victories.
The reason for their toned-back celebration was simple, as longtime coach Sean Watkins described during his postgame comments.
“This was kind of a business game,” he said. “We just wanted to get through this and get into state without the injuries or cards, and we did, which was great.”
The Nighthawks finish the regular season at 18-3-2, while the Tigers finish with an equally-impressive 11-5 mark.
Dan Tarquin, who’s coached the Tigers to six-straight state playoff appearances, believes his team has done enough to warrant another postseason appearance.
“We've been working all season on getting to the playoffs,” he said. “So, the fact that our last two games didn't turn out the way we wanted to doesn't distract from our goal, which was getting to the playoffs.”
Tarquin added he’s hoping to have a home game, and hopefully secure the Tigers’ first playoff win since 2008.
The tone of Thursday’s clash was set midway through the first half, when Ironwood Ridge seniors Alyssa Kopach and Gracie Reinholtz found the back of the net.
The team continued its goal-scoring bonanza in the latter half, with senior forward Isabella Santavicca and sophomore Julia Mohan finding paydirt.
Both Reinholtz and Mohan know what awaits them, with the first round of the playoffs kicking off Saturday, Feb. 9. The former believes the Nighthawks are ready for whoever their first postseason foe may be, given their high level of play of-late.
“I think that no matter what our seed, we're just going to have to play hard, because either way we're going to face hard teams,” Reinholtz said.
Read the full story in next week’s edition of The Explorer and Marana News.
