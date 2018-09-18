Welcome to the relative midway point of the high school football season, with team’s entering their final week of freedom games before sectional play begins.
We were treated to a week of tough-luck losses and blowout wins last week, with CDO earning its third straight victory over Amphitheater, 46-0.
Marana and Mountain View found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard, with the Tigers falling 33-14 to Williams Field, while the Lions lost to Tucson High, 19-14.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s hard-knock season took another lump Friday, with visiting Snowflake winning, 21-7, to give the Lions their third consecutive loss.
Ironwood Ridge suffered a similar fate against Peoria’s Centennial High School, falling at home by a score of 55-7 to fall to 1-3 this season, while Catalina Foothills had the week off.
This week’s schedule is chocked with tantalizing matchups, as CDO hosts a 3-1 Prescott Badgers squad in Oro Valley.
Catalina Foothills will look to rebound from a rough 1-3 start against a Pueblo Warriors squad with the same record, while Ironwood Ridge heads south to face Desert View.
Marana enters its bye week with a 4-1 record, while crosstown rival Mountain View (0-4) hosts Cienega (3-1) in search of its first victory of the season.
With all that said, here are the individual performances from last week’s games that stood out the most:
3. Diego Munguia, Canyon del Oro senior running back
Stats: 6 carries, 92 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Munguia excelled in spot starting duty for the Dorados last Friday, after do-it-all sophomore back Stevie Rocker missed the game with a shoulder injury. The senior had his best performance of the season, rushing for 92 yards on six carries for the Dorados, who blanked Amphitheater 46-0 to earn their third-straight win. The senior showed off his big-play potential on Friday, breaking off a 55-yard rushing touchdown in the win.
2. Coben Bourguet, Marana junior wide receiver/defensive back
Stats: 3 catches, 65 receiving yards/1 interception, 1 forced fumble
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Friday to Gilbert’s Williams Field High School. The team’s 33-14 defeat featured several high points, including a highlight quality interception and forced fumble by Bourguet, who has a team-high three interceptions this season for the Tigers. Bourguet also picked up his first forced fumble of the season against the Black Hawks, while hauling in several catches at wide receiver as well. The junior has shown himself as one of the Tigers best two-way players this season, with Friday’s nightlong effort picking up where he’s left off in previous contests.
1. Zach Eidenschink, Canyon del Oro senior quarterback
Stats: 9/14, 164 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns (0 interceptions)/5 carries, 34 rushing yards
Eidenschink has emerged as one of the finest precision passers in Southern Arizona this fall, with 606 passing yards and 8 touchdowns through the air, and only two interceptions this season. The senior gunslinger excelled on Friday night, extending his streak of games with multiple touchdown passes to three contests for the Dorados. Eidenschink has effectively used his legs to open up passing lanes this season, averaging 6.4 yards per carry with two scores on the ground. He’ll need to do more of the same this week, against a Badgers squad that’s forced three interceptions in four games this season.
