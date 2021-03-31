Well, beat the drum and hold the phone, the sun came out today…
Dude, it’s Arizona, the sun is out all the time, even when it’s raining and sometimes in July and August, at night. John Fogerty must have been singing about those places where they have actual seasons, rather than just summer and (briefly) not summer.
In his classic tune “Centerfield” (the never-ending proceeds from which will probably put Fogerty’s great-great grandchildren through college), he is hailing the onset of spring and the return of his beloved baseball. Actually, I’m old enough to remember when baseball was beloved. But then came the stupid strike, which wiped away the 1994 season, followed by the Steroid Era, which made some players look like the Monstars that played against Bugs Bunny in “Space Jam.” Nowadays, baseball is still accepted as a part of Americana, but it’s closer to the Tolerated end of the graph than to Revered.
Hey, baseball is still played in Toronto (although the Blue Jays may have to play their home games this season in New York or Florida due to COVID travel restrictions). So, is the Canadian version of Americana Canadana (pronounced CAN-uh-DAN-uh)?
Anyway, the Major League Baseball season starts tomorrow, with all 30 teams in action. It will be a 162-game regular season with a return to the (shorter) playoff format that was in place before the pandemic.
…we’re born again, there’s new grass on the field…
Actually, there isn’t new grass anymore in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks are one of three teams (along with the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins) switching from natural grass to synthetic turf.
Chase Field was built with a retractable roof so that games could be played under the stars during the beginnings and ends of seasons, before the temperature got turned up to Why Would Anybody Live Here?! It also allowed for grass to grow, with plenty of water and (as it turns out) too much sunlight.
Over the years, players complained that, as the season went along, the grass and field would dry out and harden, causing balls hit to the outfield to behave differently. Late-season fans noticed that the grass had changed color and trainers worried that dry spots presented injury hazards. But Diamondbacks chief executive Derrick Hall was always quoted as saying, “I’m a traditionalist. I want real grass.”
Hall finally relented. Now if only he would go out and buy some decent pitching.
For those of you too young to remember this, when the Astrodome was first built so as to provide a comfortable place to play and/or watch a baseball game in sweltering Houston, it had real grass. The roof had glass panels in it to let the sunshine through so that the grass could grow. The problem was that fly balls would get completely lost in the glare. That first season looked like a blooper reel (no pun intended), with flyballs and pop-ups dropping at the feet of befuddled ballplayers.
The initial solution was to paint the roof’s glass panels a dark color. The next season, flyballs became visible but the grass began to die. With necessity being the mother of invention, somebody came up with artificial turf. Named in honor of the building in which it was installed, the stuff became known as Astroturf.
…rounding third and headed for home, it’s a brown-eyed handsome man…
There is so much mythology about the phrase “brown-eyed handsome man.” It was originally a song written and sung by Chuck Berry (and later the title of a Berry biography). Some say it was a sly message about the then-taboo attraction of Caucasian women to dark-skinned men (Latino and/or Black). At different times, Berry hinted that it was about either Willie Mays or Jackie Robinson.
When Fogerty sang the line, it was probably about longtime San Francisco Giant great Willie Mays (Fogerty grew up in the Bay Area). That seems right, although Jackie Robinson was much more handsome than Mays.
…you know, I think it’s time to give this game a ride…
The 2021 season will have some of the holdover rules from the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Any doubleheaders that have to be played will be two seven-inning games to save on wear and tear of the ballplayers. Each team will start each inning in extra-inning games with a runner on second base so as to increase the chances of scoring and getting the game over with. And the National League got rid of the accursed designated hitter than was forced upon them during the pandemic season.
Whoever initially came up with the DH is probably still in Purgatory, having been denied parole multiple times by St. Peter.
As for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the odds in Las Vegas are 100-1 against their winning the World Series. So what’s new?
EXTRA POINTS: The United States men’s Under-23 soccer team choked away a game to Honduras and, in doing so, failed to make the Olympics for the third straight time and the fourth time in five Olympiads. This is rather ridiculous, but it’s not as bad as when the official U.S. team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. All that team had to do was beat Trinidad & Tobago to advance to the grand stage, but they gacked it away. At the time, some observers sarcastically suggested that it was unfair for the Americans to have to play against Trinidad AND Tobago at the same time. But then it was learned that the dual-island country has a population of around 1.3 million people, which is about 3/10 of 1% of the population of the U.S. It’s like what a soccer official from Uruguay once quipped: “Soccer is the next big thing in America…and it always will be.”
The loss by the U-23 squad will live in its own infamy. The deciding goal came due to a blunder by the U.S. goalkeeper, who was trying to be too cool. A weak ball was rolling his way, but instead of picking it up and throwing it to a teammate, he chose to clear the ball with his feet. He kicked it towards a teammate, but an alert Honduras player stepped into the passing lane, stuck out his leg and deflected the ball past the keeper into the goal for the winning score.
On the plus side, the U.S. women are in the Olympics again and will be looking to win the Gold Medal for a record fifth time (to go along with their four World Cup championships). If they keep this up, the U.S. Soccer Federation is going to have to start paying them as much as the men.
