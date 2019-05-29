The thermometer is inching up by the day, which means it’s time to find a way to enjoy the beauty of Arizona without suffering from heat stroke in the process.
Luckily for Tucsonans, the days are getting longer, which means there is more time to get outside, with plenty of options to keep everyone entertained through the summer months in Southern Arizona.
There are several fun run/walks happening in and around the Old Pueblo during for the more active types s, as well as more traditional sporting activities.
The addition of the Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor football team adds another layer to the rich pot of summertime activities, with several games at the Tucson Arena during the summer.
The FC Tucson soccer club is in full swing already, with the team competing in the newfound United Soccer League-Premier division for the first time.
FC Tucson’s season runs through October 4, with home matches at Tucson’s Kino North Stadium throughout June, July, August and September to choose from.
The University of Arizona’s sports teams are on a temporary sabbatical during the summer months, though the football team kicks off its season on Sept. 7, against in-state rival Northern Arizona University.
The following includes some of the great sports events taking place during the summer in Southern Arizona:
Tucson Saguaros. The Tucson Saguaros semi-professional baseball team is hosting home games at Cherry Field, kicking off the fourth season in Tucson. The Saguaros’ schedule starts Thursday, May 30, with a home series against the High Desert Yardbirds. The team’s opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time. The Saguaros’ regular season runs through the first week of August, with home games scheduled throughout the summer. Most of the team’s home contests are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., with a few Sunday matinees. For more information, go to saguarosbaseball.com. Cherry Field, 425 S. Cherry Ave.
Dash 4 Donuts 5 and 10K. A new craze in the running community is what is called a “virtual race,” where athletes from around the globe compete in events at the same time, even though they’re spread across the country (or globe). On June 1, athletes are encouraged to take a run or walk to raise money for Action for Healthy Kids, which sets out to mobilize school professionals, families and communities to take action leading to healthy eating, physical activity and healthier schools, according to the company’s website.
Tucson Sugar Skulls. If you love the action of regulation football but want to see more bone-jarring hits and people flipping over hockey-style end and sideboards, then the Indoor Football League is for you. Take in the Sugar Skulls’ last two regular season home games, against the in-state rival Phoenix Rattlers and the team’s home finale against the Quad City Steamrollers on June 15, with both games kicking off at 6 p.m. local time. The IFL, which debuted in 2008, is an eight-team league that allows football players to compete on a National Hockey League-sized surface. For tickets and more information, go to the Sugar Skulls’ website, tucsonsugarskulls.com. Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, June 15. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.
FC Tucson. The only professional soccer club in Tucson is back for another season of full-speed football action, with FC Tucson competing on the professional scene for the first time this season. The club, which moved up from the semipro United Premier Soccer League to the professional United Soccer League-League One, is sure to pack their 2,900-seat home venue through the summer, given their previous success, including their second-place finish in the UPSL’s Mountain Division in 2018. For tickets and more information on the club, go to FC Tucson’s website at fctucson.com. May 31, June 8, July 3, Aug. 24, Aug. 30. Kino North Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
Firecracker 50. What better way to spend Independence Day weekend than by watching a bunch of finely tuned cars go ridiculously fast around a three-eighths-mile track? Racers far and wide will flock to the eastside venue to compete in the race that Saturday, with competitors from six different classifications competing, ranging from trucks to stock cars and hobby cars. For more information about the Firecracker 50 and all of Tucson Speedway’s events go to market.myracepass.com. Saturday, July 6. Tucson Speedway, 11955 S. Harrison Road.
USA National Pole Sports Championships. Fans of acrobatics and impressive feats of athleticism will definitely want to check out the American Pole League’s USA National Championships in Tucson at the end of July. The event, which is broken down by categories, including Pole Sport, Artistic Pole, Amateur, Semi-Professional, Professional and Elite, is scheduled to take place at the Sporting Chance Arena. For more information on the event, go to Visit Tucson’s page on the competition, at visittucson.org. Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Sporting Chance Center, 2100 W. Curtis Road.
Breeze in the Trees 5K. Fans of organized running (and pecans) will want to check out the annual race in Sahuarita, which is a brief drive south on I-19 from Tucson. The annual Breeze in the Trees 5K, which is in its eighth year, kicks off on the eastern side of the property at 6:30 a.m., with a race course that weaves its way through a vast orchard of pecan trees that dot the Walden family’s property. There are awards and medals that will be handed out to the overall winner, as well as winners in several age groups for men and women alike. Best of all, every competitor gets to eat a free pancake breakfast after the race’s conclusion, meaning that everyone gets to eat like a champion, regardless of how they placed. For more information on the event, go to sahuaritapecanfestival.com. Saturday, July 27. Green Valley Pecan Store, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita.
Tucson Youth Splash & Dash. The Tucson Jewish Community Center and is hosting an endurance race for Arizonans ages 5 to 15, which includes a swim and run of varying lengths, broken down by age group. Those aged 5 to 10 will complete a 100-yard swim and a one-kilometer run, while those ages 11 to 15 will complete a 200-yard swim and a two-kilometer run as part of the festivities, which will be held on the JCC’s campus. For more information on the youth running/swimming event, visit the event’s website at trisignup.com. Saturday, Aug. 17. Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road.
TriZona Super Sprint. Local triathlon company TriZona is bringing a team triathlon to one of Tucson’s oldest resorts, with the 3rd annual TriZona Super Sprint. The event, which challenges a three-person team to finish a time trial swimming competition, before completing a 3.5-mile bike ride, with a 1-mile run along the Starr Pass golf course as the final segment. The rules online state that you either need a three-person team, with each member completing the course once, though single and two-person entries are allowed. Those with less than three entrants must complete the course multiple times. For more information on the race, go to trisignup.com. Sunday, Aug. 25. Starr Pass Resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
