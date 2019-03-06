A dozen or so athletes wearing black jerseys with white trim take fielding practice on the pristine field at Mountain View High School on a crisp February afternoon.
The young men take turns shagging fly balls, with coaches barking out instructions about where to throw the ball, so they can prepare themselves for the long road ahead.
The players are tasked with learning the intricacies of the game, so they can hone their skill set in time for the regular season, which kicked off on Feb. 20. It was tough start for the Lions, who dropped their Feb. 26 game, 8-0, against Ironwood Ridge, and lost 13-2 against Catalina Foothills on Feb. 28.
There’s a sense of urgency in these seemingly-mundane routines, as the team looks to improve on last year’s 10-18 record, which ended with a 12-6 loss to Kellis High School.
Coach Kyle Ivanoff believes this year’s team has what it takes to do just that, with upperclassmen Artemio Hoyos and Alessandro Soto leading the way.
Ivanoff expects both to play a huge role in the team’s turnaround, with Hoyos returning from a junior year where he led the team in hits (30), RBIs (17), doubles (6) and home runs (2).
Hoyos also excelled on the mound for the Lions a year ago, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.92 ERA in six appearances.
Soto had a memorable sophomore campaign for the Lions last year, with a .261 average to go with a homer and 8 RBIs.
Ivanoff believes the duo can propel this year’s squad, which lost 11 seniors off last year’s squad, providing the type of on-field leadership that good teams crave.
“We’re kind of coming off a new start here. We’ve got a whole bunch of young talent,” Ivanoff said. “We’ve got pretty much a brand-new look on this year’s varsity team. So, I’m just hoping they come out kind of eager and ready to play and roll with the punches this year.”
Hoyos expects Ivanoff to lead the team to success in this year’s 5A Sonoran region, which includes Cholla, Desert View, Empire, Flowing Wells and Rincon/University high schools.
“I think we’ll do well,” Hoyos said. “I mean, we’re young but Coach Ivanoff’s got us working on the field in constant drills. I think we might have potential this year.”
Ivanoff believes his team’s ability to weather the storm last year to qualify for the 5A playoffs will serve this year’s roster well.
He hopes that late-season surge will transfer into the start of the season for those that return from a year ago, building confidence through the team’s fall and winter practices.
“We had to win a couple of games late in the season that we ended up pulling out,” he said. “I’m just really proud of the guys for grinding it out last year and making it to that. We didn’t make it far, lost that first game. But still making it to the state playoffs was big deal for us last year.”
Ivanoff expects this year’s Lions squad to feature a pitching-heavy, small-ball lineup that is able to win games by executing every aspect of the game with precision.
“We’re going to have to move guys over to put the ball in play. Lots of stealing, lots hit and runs,” he said. “Hopefully, that makes for a pretty good experience. Pretty good games.”
Soto believes Ivanoff and his staff have done a lot to build the team’s offensive capabilities during the offseason, with the team entering this season a lot more confident than a year ago.
The junior believes the Lions will surprise people this spring, using their speed and baseball IQ to thwart their opponents this spring.
“I think our bats have improved a lot this summer. Last year, we kind of struggled putting up runs. That was definitely a killer last year,” Soto said. “But I think this year our bats will be something to watch for.”
