Marana High School Director of Athletics Sarah Whaley was named the recipient of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 5A Sonoran Region AD of the Year last week.
Whaley, who has served in said position at the school since 2016, previously served as the head girls basketball coach at Marana. She oversaw the transformation of the school’s football and boys and girls basketball programs, with each making the playoffs this year.
Principal David Mandel praised Whaley for her contributions to the school, thanking her for elevating the expectations and performance of coaches and players at the school.
Marana relay team wins at Mario Castro Track Invitational
Marana High School Tigers Camilla Hamilton, Sophia Rodriguez, Kate Stamm and Mackenzie Fenton finished first overall at the Mario Castro Invitational at Sunnyside High School on March 29. The 4x800-meter relay team, which finished the race in 10:52.54, won the race by 7.4 seconds, with Casa Grande’s Vista Grande and Sahuarita’s Walden Grove high schools finishing second and third overall.
The win by the relay team earns them a provisional spot in May’s AIA State Track Meet, depending on whether any other teams are able to break their time in subsequent invitationals.
Their performance helped springboard the Tigers to a fourth-place finish out of 19 teams at the event, with the Marana boys squad finishing 9th out of 18 teams.
Marana basketball player commits to University of La Verne
Marana senior Trevor Andresen announced his commitment to play basketball at the University of La Verne in California on March 28. Andresen, who averaged 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Tigers this spring, transferred from Mountain View.
The 6-foot-2-inch forward was a vital cog in former coach Kevin Corner’s offense this winter, guiding the Tigers to the state playoffs for the first time since 2003, falling to Glendale’s Apollo High school, 69-47, in the Division 5A play-in round.
Dorado Ashley Ellerd wins gold at FCCLA qualifying event
Canyon del Oro High School student Ashley Ellerd won gold at the Family Career and Community Leaders of America’s qualifying event. The event, which aims at teaching young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences, is open to anyone up to the 12th grade at any private or public school in the country.
