A slate of bad weather has forced Canyon del Oro High School’s softball team to cancel the yearly Dorado Classic tournament held at Lincoln Park, according to the team’s Twitter page.
The tournament, which has taken place at the east-side facility for 26 years, was scheduled to include 26 teams from Arizona and Texas.
Its cancellation stemmed from a forecast that is calling for upwards of 40 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, with anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain falling in the city limits, according to the National Weather Service.
The team’s tweet referenced the forecast, saying they could not go on with the tournament, given the high probability of poor weather throughout the weekend.
“Due to measurable rain, cold temps and possible snow the Dorado Classic has been canceled [sic] for the first time in 26 years! We need our reliable sunshine,” the tweet read.
Several local teams, including CDO, Marana, Ironwood Ridge, Mountain View, Sabino, Sahuaro, Cholla and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy were scheduled to play in the event.
