A lifetime of waiting came to an end for Oro Valley driver Alex Bowman last Sunday in the Chicago suburbs.
The Ironwood Ridge High School alum picked up his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Chicagoland Speedway, capturing the Camping World 400 checkered flag.
Bowman, who edged out fellow driver Kyle Larson late in the race to take the victory, called the moment a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“I feel like I’m so used to being disappointed in a way after cup races, and stock car races in general,” he said. “My career hasn’t been what I hoped it would have been as a kid, but I’m so happy [tonight].”
Bowman’s career to-date has been hit-or-miss so far, with 20 top-10 finishes in his 134 career appearances since making the top circuit in 2012.
His best finish prior the June 30 win was a trio of runner-up finishes earlier this season, which inspired his now-or-never post-race comments.
Bowman expressed relief at finally snapping his racing woes, calling the win a moment he’s drempt of since his teenage years.
“I was just tired of running second,” Bowman said. “I didn’t want to do that anymore. This was the last box, aside from going to chase the championship, that I need personally to validate my career.”
Bowman’s victory propelled him into the top-10 of the circuit’s championship standings, sitting at 9th overall as of Wednesday, July 3.
His best year-end finish on the top circuit was when he placed 16th overall in 2018, a feat he should topple this season.
