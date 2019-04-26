Local athletes from the six high schools of northwest Tucson were among the highest placing finishers at Saturday’s Southern Arizona Track Championships. 

The meet, which was held at Mountain View High School on Saturday, April 20, provided athletes from across the region to post times that would allow them to qualify for the AIA State Track and Field Championships. 

The state meet will be held at Mesa Community College on Wednesday, May 1, Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. 

The following is a list of top-five finishers from those six programs (Catalina Foothills, Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge, Marana and Mountain View high schools and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy) in each track and field event at the Southern Arizona Track Championship: 

 

100-meter, girls

1st: Katelyn Aych, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 12.47 seconds

2nd: Clarke Johnson, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy freshman, 12.53 seconds

3rd: Grace Reinholz, Ironwood Ridge senior, 12.53 seconds 

400-meter, boys

2nd: Connor Cagno, Catalina Foothills sophomore, 51.53 seconds 

3rd: Shane Mathieson, Catalina Foothills sophomore, 51.96 seconds 

400-meter, girls

3rd: Angel Addleman, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy junior, 1:02.86 

800-meter, girls

4th: Delaney Kaminski, CDO freshman, 2:33.30

5th: Bryn Callie, Catalina Foothills junior, 2:34.52

800-meter, boys

5th: Chalen Lozano, Marana junior, 2:03.64 

1,600-meter, girls

5th: Delaney Kaminsky, CDO freshman, 5:46.67 

1,600-meter, boys

3rd: Kyle Partin, Marana senior, 4:30.74

4th: Xoaquin Baca, Catalina Foothills senior, 4:34.73 

3,200-meter, girls

3rd: Kyra Glassey, Marana sophomore, 12:55.17

5th: Libby Shields, Marana freshman, 13:08.26 

3,200-meter, boys

1st: Jonathan Pershing, Catalina Foothills senior, 10:17.57

3rd: Andrew Peters, CDO junior, 10:39.41

5th: Logan Merek, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 10:46.93

100-meter hurdles, girls

2nd: Ayanna Valles, Marana senior, 16.08 seconds

5th: Megan Merill, Ironwood Ridge senior, 17.11 seconds 

110-meter hurdles, boys

1st: Tayvien Williams, Catalina Foothills senior, 14.85 seconds

2nd: Carmine Russo, Ironwood Ridge senior, 15.19 seconds 

4th: Luke Smith, CDO senior, 15.96 seconds

5th: Stevie Rocker, CDO sophomore, 16.09 seconds 

300-meter hurdles, girls

1st: Mariah Santillan, CDO senior, 47.27 seconds

2nd: Hannah Price, Ironwood Ridge junior, 48.21 seconds  

300-meter hurdles, boys

1st: Tayvien Williams, Catalina Foothills senior, 39.49 seconds

2nd: Demetrius Ramirez, Ironwood Ridge senior, 41.60 seconds

3rd: Justin Garrett, CDO senior, 41.91 seconds 

4x100-meter relay, girls 

2nd: Ironwood Ridge (50.03 seconds)

4x100-meter relay, boys

1st: CDO (43.21 seconds) 

4x400-meter relay, girls

4th: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (4:22.67)

5th: Catalina Foothills (4:24.91) 

4x4000-meter relay, boys 

2nd: Ironwood Ridge (3:35.11)

3rd: Catalina Foothills (3:35.57)

4x800-meter relay, girls

1st: Marana (10:30.03)

3rd: Ironwood Ridge (10:36.49)

4th: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (11:03.87)

4x800-meter relay, boys

1st: CDO (8:24.90)

Shot put, girls

1st: Grace Hala’ufia, Mountain View senior, 39 feet 9 inches

3rd: Payton Hall, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 30 feet 3.5 inches

5th: Isabel Kennerly, Mountain View senior, 30 feet 0.25 inches

