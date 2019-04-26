Local athletes from the six high schools of northwest Tucson were among the highest placing finishers at Saturday’s Southern Arizona Track Championships.
The meet, which was held at Mountain View High School on Saturday, April 20, provided athletes from across the region to post times that would allow them to qualify for the AIA State Track and Field Championships.
The state meet will be held at Mesa Community College on Wednesday, May 1, Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.
The following is a list of top-five finishers from those six programs (Catalina Foothills, Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge, Marana and Mountain View high schools and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy) in each track and field event at the Southern Arizona Track Championship:
100-meter, girls
1st: Katelyn Aych, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 12.47 seconds
2nd: Clarke Johnson, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy freshman, 12.53 seconds
3rd: Grace Reinholz, Ironwood Ridge senior, 12.53 seconds
400-meter, boys
2nd: Connor Cagno, Catalina Foothills sophomore, 51.53 seconds
3rd: Shane Mathieson, Catalina Foothills sophomore, 51.96 seconds
400-meter, girls
3rd: Angel Addleman, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy junior, 1:02.86
800-meter, girls
4th: Delaney Kaminski, CDO freshman, 2:33.30
5th: Bryn Callie, Catalina Foothills junior, 2:34.52
800-meter, boys
5th: Chalen Lozano, Marana junior, 2:03.64
1,600-meter, girls
5th: Delaney Kaminsky, CDO freshman, 5:46.67
1,600-meter, boys
3rd: Kyle Partin, Marana senior, 4:30.74
4th: Xoaquin Baca, Catalina Foothills senior, 4:34.73
3,200-meter, girls
3rd: Kyra Glassey, Marana sophomore, 12:55.17
5th: Libby Shields, Marana freshman, 13:08.26
3,200-meter, boys
1st: Jonathan Pershing, Catalina Foothills senior, 10:17.57
3rd: Andrew Peters, CDO junior, 10:39.41
5th: Logan Merek, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 10:46.93
100-meter hurdles, girls
2nd: Ayanna Valles, Marana senior, 16.08 seconds
5th: Megan Merill, Ironwood Ridge senior, 17.11 seconds
110-meter hurdles, boys
1st: Tayvien Williams, Catalina Foothills senior, 14.85 seconds
2nd: Carmine Russo, Ironwood Ridge senior, 15.19 seconds
4th: Luke Smith, CDO senior, 15.96 seconds
5th: Stevie Rocker, CDO sophomore, 16.09 seconds
300-meter hurdles, girls
1st: Mariah Santillan, CDO senior, 47.27 seconds
2nd: Hannah Price, Ironwood Ridge junior, 48.21 seconds
300-meter hurdles, boys
1st: Tayvien Williams, Catalina Foothills senior, 39.49 seconds
2nd: Demetrius Ramirez, Ironwood Ridge senior, 41.60 seconds
3rd: Justin Garrett, CDO senior, 41.91 seconds
4x100-meter relay, girls
2nd: Ironwood Ridge (50.03 seconds)
4x100-meter relay, boys
1st: CDO (43.21 seconds)
4x400-meter relay, girls
4th: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (4:22.67)
5th: Catalina Foothills (4:24.91)
4x4000-meter relay, boys
2nd: Ironwood Ridge (3:35.11)
3rd: Catalina Foothills (3:35.57)
4x800-meter relay, girls
1st: Marana (10:30.03)
3rd: Ironwood Ridge (10:36.49)
4th: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (11:03.87)
4x800-meter relay, boys
1st: CDO (8:24.90)
Shot put, girls
1st: Grace Hala’ufia, Mountain View senior, 39 feet 9 inches
3rd: Payton Hall, Ironwood Ridge freshman, 30 feet 3.5 inches
5th: Isabel Kennerly, Mountain View senior, 30 feet 0.25 inches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.