The spring sports schedule in northwest Tucson is reaching its regular season apex, with several sports hitting the peak of their schedules.
For baseball and softball, the regular season is fast approaching its end. There is a week remaining, and play-in round games start next Wednesday, April 24.
For boys volleyball, the regular season is entering its second-to-last week. The state tournament is scheduled to start Saturday, May 4.
Beach volleyball has a pair of state tournaments on the horizon, with the team championships kicking off next Tuesday, April 23. The pairs tournament launches Monday, May 6.
Track and field has its second-biggest meet on Saturday, April 20, when the Southern Arizona Track Championship goes down at Mountain View High School.
That meet is the last chance for athletes to qualify for the AIA State Track Meet held at Mesa Community College between Wednesday, May 1 and Saturday, May 4.
Here’s the latest on high school sports from the six high schools in the Tucson Local Media beat.
Baseball
Catalina Foothills led the way last week by going 2-0.
The Falcons (15-9), beat Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (11-1) and Casa Grande (7-2), and played Salpointe Catholic after deadline Tuesday. The Falcons’ next game is their regular season finale against the Sahuaro Cougars on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
The Canyon del Oro Dorados (15-6), split their two games last week, beating Sahuaro (10-0), before losing to Salpointe Catholic (3-1). The Dorados close the regular season with games, at Casa Grande Thursday, April 18, and Rio Rico Monday, April 22, with their regular season home finale at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 19.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (14-8) went 2-1 last week, beating Marana (19-8) and Sunnyside (3-2, in eight innings), while falling to Williams Field (3-2). The Nighthawks played Gilbert and Buena after deadline Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and finish the regular season with a road game against Cienega at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
The Marana Tigers (9-11) split their two games last week, falling to Ironwood Ridge (19-8), before beating Buena (10-1). The Tigers played Cienega after deadline Tuesday and finish the regular season with a road game at Nogales at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, with a final home game against Rincon/University at 4 p.m. Monday, April 22.
The Mountain View Lions (9-14) also split their two games last week, beating Rincon/University (8-0), before falling to Desert View (8-7). The Lions played Cholla after deadline on Tuesday and finish the regular season with home games against Sahuaro (4 p.m., Wednesday, April 17) and Flowing Wells (4 p.m., Thursday, April 18).
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions (8-14) went 1-2 last week, beating Catalina Magnet (4-0), before falling to Catalina Foothills and Sabino (9-0). The Lions played Sahuarita after deadline Tuesday and finish the season with games at Tanque Verde at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, and at home against Walden Grove at noon, Saturday, April 20 and Safford at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22.
Softball
The Mountain View Lions (16-7) continued their recent run, beating Rincon/University (10-6) and Flowing Wells (14-1). The Lions close the season with a home game against Flowing Wells at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 18 and at Empire at 6 p.m., Friday, April 19.
The Nighthawks (18-3) went 2-1, beating Marana (13-6) and Williams Field (14-4), before losing to Sunnyside (4-2). The Nighthawks close the season with a road game against Cienega at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions (12-9) went 2-1 last week, beating Catalina Magnet (18-3) and Catalina Foothills (11-10), before falling to Sabino (11-4). The Lions close the season with a road game at Tanque Verde at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 18 and a home game against Safford at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22.
The Dorados (11-5) split their two games last week, beating Sahuaro (12-3), before falling to Salpointe Catholic (5-3). The Dorados play in the Las Vegas Spring Jamboree tournament this weekend before facing Rio Rico on the road at 4 p.m. Monday, April 22 to close out the regular season.
Marana (9-9) split their games last week, falling to Ironwood Ridge (13-6), before beating Buena (14-4). The Tigers face Nogales on the road at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 18, before finishing against Rincon/University at 4 p.m., Monday, April 22.
Catalina Foothills (6-17) went 1-2 last week, falling to Vista Grande (7-0) and Pusch Ridge, before beating Casa Grande (5-4). The Falcons finish the year on the road against Sahuaro at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 18 and at Sunnyside at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22.
Boys Volleyball
The Mountain View Lions (25-6) are the class of the region, sitting third overall in 5A coming off straight-set wins last week against Sunnyside and Sahuaro. The Lions play Ironwood Ridge Thursday, April 22 and Rincon/University Tuesday, April 23.
Ironwood Ridge (14-12) also went undefeated last week, sweeping its three matches against Catalina Magnet, Sunnyside and Amphitheater. The Nighthawks played Palo Verde after deadline Tuesday, and face Mountain View Thursday, April 18 and Sahuaro Tuesday, April 23.
Catalina Foothills (14-12) split its two matches last week, beating Sabino (3-0), before falling to Pueblo in five sets. The Falcons played Amphitheater after deadline Tuesday, and next face Marana on the road Tuesday, April 23.
The Dorados (13-10) lost their lone match in straight sets to Salpointe Catholic. The Dorados played Desert View after deadline Tuesday, and face Amphitheater Wednesday, April 17, St. Augustine Catholic Thursday, April 18 and against Flowing Wells Tuesday, April 23.
The Marana Tigers (6-13-1) split their games last week, sweeping Amphitheater, before being swept by Cienega. The Tigers play Sabino Thursday, April 18, before facing Catalina Foothills Tuesday, April 23.
All upcoming games are at 6 p.m.
