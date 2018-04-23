We’ve reached the apex of the spring sports season, where the action on the diamonds of Southern Arizona reaches a fever pitch.
We’ll see who’s able to reach said crowning point over the next month, with the first round of both the baseball and softball tournaments kicking off on Saturday, April 28.
There is no shortage of talented players at Northwest Tucson high schools, with top-10 teams at Ironwood Ridge and Canyon del Oro in softball, with the Dorados ranked number one in Division 4A.
Baseball doesn’t take a back-seat either. CDO and Catalina Foothills ranking in the top-five in 4A, while Ironwood Ridge and Pusch Ridge sit squarely on the playoff bubble in 5A and 3A.
Two players stand out in a crowded field to me though, in CDO senior shortstop and pitcher Tyler Porter, who’ll play at Long Beach State next spring—as well as Ironwood Ridge senior infielder Isabel “Izzy” Pacho.
Pacho is bound to be the next Southern Arizona superstar to play for legendary Arizona Coach Mike Candrea, serving as the main muscle for the Nighthawks over the last four years.
Both have incredible versatility, allowing them to be plugged in virtually anywhere in the field (or the mound, in Porter’s case).
It’s that one-two combo of dexterity and versatility that sets Porter and Pacho apart, though there are plenty of qualified athletes (as you’ll see below).
Pacho’s stats this year have been eye-popping, with a .652 average (58/115) with nine home runs, 12 doubles, 46 runs scored and 34 RBIs in 30 games played.
Porter has been dominant in the middle of longtime Dorados Coach Keith Francis’ lineup this spring, guiding CDO to the fourth spot in Monday’s Division 4A rankings.
His dugout and on-field leadership, in combination with his sweet left-handed swing and fielding range and arm are impressive and put him atop a who’s-who list in the region.
Pacho and Porter are the top-ranked players in the Northwest region, in my opinion, but are far from the only talented players.
Without further ado, here’s my list of the top players at CDO, Ironwood Ridge, Marana and Mountain View high schools.
Baseball
- Tyler Porter (Senior, CDO) — Statistics unavailable
- Isaiah Roebuck (Freshman, Marana) — .364 (32/88), 17 runs scored, 10 RBIs, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 13 steals (15 attempts)
- Carson Daly (Senior, Ironwood Ridge) — .382 (34/95), 22 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 2 HRs, 4 steals (5 attempts)
- Angel Ochoa (Senior, CDO) — Hitting statistics unavailable, 40 innings pitched, 10 appearances, 7 starts, 6 wins
- Roberto Morales (Senior, Mountain View) — .387 (29/75), 16 runs scored, 17 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 10 steals (13 attempts)
Softball
- Izzy Pacho (Senior, Ironwood Ridge) — .652 (58/89), 46 runs scored, 34 RBIs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 9 HRs, 3 steals
- Alexis Kaiser (Senior, CDO) — .494 (43/87), 43 runs scored, 25 RBIs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 9 HRs, 1 steal (2 attempts)
- Amya Legarra (Sophomore, CDO) — 1.78 ERA, 11-3, 18 appearances, 6 complete games, 5 shutouts, 1 save, 94 1/3 innings, 115 strikeouts
- Zaylie Calderon (Junior, Mountain View) — .440 (44/100), 26 runs scored, 14 RBIs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 7 steals
- Cheyenne Hudson (Sophomore, Marana) — .432 (41/95), 23 runs scored, 27 RBIs, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HRs, 9 steals, 23 appearances, 6-7, 4.85 ERA, 1 complete game, 96 2/3 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts
